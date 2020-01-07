Newton city councilors will hold a public hearing Jan. 28 on a proposed mixed-use development at the MBTA’s Riverside station, after developers and a group of residents reached an agreement last fall to scale back the project’s size.
The hearing will be held by the council’s Land Use Committee at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Newton City Hall at 1000 Commonwealth Ave., according to David Olson, Newton’s city clerk.
In October, Mark Development reached an agreement with the Lower Falls Improvement Association, a neighborhood group, that specified a total project size of about 1 million square feet, with at least 600 units of housing and including about 100 affordable units.
The previous proposal for Riverside called for 1.2 million square feet and included an 18-story tower with a hotel and condos. Under the revised plan, the tallest building would be 10 or 11 stories tall.
Members of the neighborhood group had expressed concerns that the proposal’s previous incarnation was too large and would have a negative impact on the area.
The council approved zoning changes for the project last fall, Olson said. Councilors must also rezone some nearby parcels and approve a special permit for the project to move forward, he said.
