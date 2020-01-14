Newton residents looking to leave their bulky items at the curb will have to start paying a fee to do so next month, as the cost of waste disposal and recycling skyrockets in Massachusetts, according to the city’s public works department.

Starting Feb. 1, residents will have to pay $20 per item for the curbside collection of large items that can’t be recycled, such as wood furniture, mattresses, rugs, and tables, the department said. Currently, there is no charge for curbside collection for these items.

The city will also implement a higher curbside collection fee for white goods like washers, dryers, and refrigerators, which will cost $25 each. The previous pickup charge was a flat $25 fee with no limit on appliances and scrap metal items, according to the city.