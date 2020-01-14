Newton residents looking to leave their bulky items at the curb will have to start paying a fee to do so next month, as the cost of waste disposal and recycling skyrockets in Massachusetts, according to the city’s public works department.
Starting Feb. 1, residents will have to pay $20 per item for the curbside collection of large items that can’t be recycled, such as wood furniture, mattresses, rugs, and tables, the department said. Currently, there is no charge for curbside collection for these items.
The city will also implement a higher curbside collection fee for white goods like washers, dryers, and refrigerators, which will cost $25 each. The previous pickup charge was a flat $25 fee with no limit on appliances and scrap metal items, according to the city.
Advertisement
White goods can also be dropped off at the Resource Recovery Center at 115 Rumsford Ave. at no charge for residents, the statement said.
Disposal of televisions and monitors, whether at the curb or dropped off at the Recovery Center, will cost $25 each. Previously, the first television or monitor cost $25, with additional units costing $18 each.
Starting Feb. 1, residents can request and pay for bulky items, white goods, televisions, and monitors to be picked up at the curb through the city’s online bill pay website, www.newtonma.gov/billpay.
They can also request and pay for disposal by cash, check, or credit card at Customer Service in Newton City Hall, the statement said.
The new fees were approved by the City Council in December.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com