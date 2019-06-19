Bill Wittliff, 79, ‘Lonesome Dove’ screenwriter and son of Texas

He and his wife had owned a small press that published books by writers from Texas and other parts of the Southwest. They had also begun a university archive, the Southwestern Writers Collection, filled with manuscripts and artifacts.

By the time he retold McMurtry’s 1985 novel about two former Texas Rangers on a cattle drive to Montana as a four-part, eight-hour saga in 1989, Mr. Wittliff had demonstrated a strong affinity for the outsize mythology and history of Texas. He had also become a prominent cultural figure in Austin.

NEW YORK — Bill Wittliff, a garrulous Texas-bred screenwriter who adapted Larry McMurtry’s sweeping Pulitzer Prize-winning Western novel “Lonesome Dove” into a hit miniseries, died Sunday near his home in Austin, Texas. He was 79. His wife, Sally (Bowers) Wittliff, said the cause was a heart attack.

Advertisement

And he had written the screenplays for a number of films set in Texas, among them “Raggedy Man” (1981), in which Sissy Spacek played a character based on his mother, who raised her two sons as a small-town telephone switchboard operator.

“I think I was the perfect screenwriter for this,” Mr. Wittliff told Texas Monthly in 1988 during the filming of “Lonesome Dove,” which starred Robert Duvall and Tommy Lee Jones. “The people in the book are all Larry’s people, but I knew them too.”

“Lonesome Dove” was one of CBS’ highest-rated programs of the year and won seven Emmy Awards. Mr. Wittliff was nominated for his writing but did not win.

He remained true to his Western roots in most of his subsequent screenplays, among then “Legends of the Fall” (1994, with Susan Shilliday), set in early-20th-century Montana and starring Anthony Hopkins and Brad Pitt, and “A Night in Old Mexico” (2014), which starred Duvall.

But he shifted to the roiling sea with “The Perfect Storm” (2000), adapted from Sebastian Junger’s best-selling nonfiction account of commercial fishermen trapped in a collision of three enormous storm systems in the Atlantic.

Advertisement

“The villain, of course, was the storm,” Mr. Wittliff told Outside magazine in 2000, adding, “I tried to grow the villain from a gust of wind until it was this monster of monsters.”

William Dale Wittliff was born on Jan 21, 1940, in Taft, Texas. His father, also named William, was a farmer whose alcoholism led his mother, Laura (Sachtleben) Wittliff, to divorce him and raise Bill and his older brother, Jim, on her own. She ran switchboards in Edna and Gregory, Texas, and lived with her sons in the buildings where she worked.

After she remarried, she and her sons moved to a ranch in Blanco, about 50 miles west of Austin.

From childhood, Bill eagerly absorbed stories from his family and from Western films. He experienced an epiphany as a teenager when he read “Wild Woman of the Navidad,” a story by Texas folklorist J. Frank Dobie about a mysterious creature in early-19th-century Texas.

The idea that stories so vivid could emerge from Texas soil electrified his imagination.

Mr. Wittliff’s first screenplay, written in the early 1970s — in longhand (he refused to learn to type) — was “Barbarosa,” based on a story his grandfather had told him, about a farm boy who is on the run after he has killed his brother-in-law and who is guided by an avuncular outcast.

“Barbarosa,’’ which would co-star Willie Nelson and Gary Busey, was not produced until 1982. Nelson would would also star as a wandering preacher in Mr. Wittliff’s only directing credit, “Red Headed Stranger” (1986), which he also wrote, inspired by Nelson’s 1975 album of the same name.