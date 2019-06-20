Gary Burrell, who helped people find their way (with GPS), dies at 81

His death was announced by the company, which is based in Olathe, Kansas. The cause was complications of Parkinson’s disease.

NEW YORK — Gary Burrell, who with a fellow engineer founded Garmin, the navigational device company whose products can direct pilots in fog, prevent hikers from getting lost, and help insomniacs track their sleep, died June 12 at his home in Spring Hill, Kansas. He was 81.

Mr. Burrell was one of the forces behind Garmin.

Burrell was vice president of engineering for King Radio, an avionics company that made navigational devices, when he recruited Dr. Min H. Kao from Magnavox, another defense contractor. Kao had been instrumental in developing a GPS receiver for aircraft.

At the time, the government was opening up its Global Positioning System for civilian use, and the two men saw possibilities. In 1989, they pooled their savings and persuaded Kao’s Taiwanese relatives to invest seed money. With $4 million and an office with two folding chairs, they started what would become the world’s largest maker of consumer navigation devices.

Garmin —from the partners’ first names — now has 13,000 employees at 60 sites around the world. Last year it reported revenue of more than $3.3 billion from selling GPS devices to automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation customers.

Even with the advent of wireless communications and smartphones, Garmin remained competitive by relying on technological advanceslinks.