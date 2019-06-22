Elliot Roberts dies; manager for Neil Young, Joni Mitchell
NEW YORK — Elliot Roberts, the manager of Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and many other rock stars has died. Mr. Roberts was 76.
His agency, Lookout Management, said in a statement that Mr. Roberts died Friday. No other details were available.
Young is known for his many clashes with record industry officials but said in a statement on his website that Mr. Roberts was ‘‘the greatest manager of all time.”
Mr. Roberts was a college dropout who befriended David Geffen and with him helped launch the California rock scene of the 1960s and 1970s.
Besides representing such top acts as Young; Mitchell; and Crosby, Stills and Nash, Mr. Roberts helped found Asylum Records, where performers included Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, and the Eagles.
He would later manage Tom Petty, among others.