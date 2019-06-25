Bob Dorian, actor and magician who introduced classic films on AMC

His daughter Melissa Dorian confirmed the death but did not say precisely where or how he died, noting that the family prepared only a two-line obituary in keeping with his desire for privacy.

WASHINGTON — Bob Dorian, an actor, magician, and avuncular movie buff who presented more than 10,000 classic films, B-movie serials, and pre-Code Hollywood gems as the first prime-time host of American Movie Classics, died June 15. He was 85, although he often said he preferred to give his age by way of film history, declaring that he was ‘‘born between ‘Flying Down to Rio’ and ‘Top Hat.’ ”

Mr. Dorian performed on the stage, radio, television, and occasionally on film, appearing in two movies by one of his favorite contemporary directors, Woody Allen, and lending his voice to Sam Raimi’s 1981 horror classic ‘‘The Evil Dead,’’ as an archaeologist.

Bespectacled and bushy browed, he began acting at 14; dabbled in stand-up comedy and trapeze-catching at the circus; played the bass in a New York jazz group, the Four Dimensions; and performed mind-reading tricks and other illusions as the Amazing Dorian, sometimes incorporating his wife and three daughters into his act.

Mr. Dorian appeared in a 1976 television special alongside magicians David Copperfield and Carl Ballantine, but became far better known as the principal host of American Movie Classics, later shortened to AMC. The network launched in 1984 as a premium-cable showcase for old films, presenting movies without cuts or commercials.

Although he was later joined by daytime hosts Gene Klavan and Nick Clooney, Mr. Dorian was ‘‘the heart and soul of AMC,’’ Los Angeles Times journalist Susan King wrote in 2002, about one year after Dorian left the network. His departure coincided with sweeping programming changes at AMC, where old movies were replaced with contemporary films and, eventually, original series such as ‘‘Mad Men.’’

During his tenure, Mr. Dorian introduced movies with a two-minute segment filmed at a living-room set, where he roamed between bookshelves, a black Maltese Falcon statue, and portraits of stars Jean Harlow and Hedy Lamarr.

Regaling viewers with Hollywood history and behind-the-scenes trivia, he explained how the filmmakers of ‘‘Casablanca’’ wrote the script as the movie was being made; how Bette Davis landed the lead role in ‘‘All About Eve’’ only after Claudette Colbert suffered a cracked vertebra while filming ‘‘Three Came Home”; and how no fewer than 188 actors had played the roles of Sherlock Holmes and his assistant, Dr. Watson.

While TCM host Robert Osborne was an urbane film historian, Mr. Dorian insisted that he was little more than a movie fan.

He recalled that he got the AMC hosting job in large part through chance, when he met a producer in the early 1980s after being cast as Dracula in a television ad for a video game. ‘‘Lunchtime usually lapsed into long conversations about all those great old movies the producer and I enjoyed when we were growing up,” he told GoFatherhood, a parenting blog.

The producer, Norm Blumenthal, later helped start AMC, and asked Dorian if he would be interested in serving as an announcer. Executives were considering ‘‘two Broadway actors, a well-known TV film critic and a few others who were more involved in writing as a profession,’’ Mr. Dorian said.

After Mr. Dorian was suggested as half of a Siskel-and-Ebert-style duo, one executive purportedly had a breakthrough. ‘‘Wait a minute,’’ Mr. Dorian recalled his saying. ‘‘The critic might not be too crazy about some of the films we’ve brought in. This guy Dorian likes everything!’’

Indeed, he favored classics such as ‘‘Citizen Kane’’ and ‘‘King Kong’’ as well as B-movie serials such as ‘‘Zombies of the Stratosphere,’’ encouraging viewers to give the 1952 science-fiction film a try - if only because it featured Leonard Nimoy, who later played the pointy-eared Spock, in a supporting role as a Martian.

Mr. Dorian was born in Brooklyn in April 1934, two months after the release of ‘‘It Happened One Night.’’ He rarely discussed his upbringing, aside from recounting the Saturdays he spent evading matrons at local movie theaters, where he watched three or more films for the price of a dime.

He later worked as a theater usher, a job that enabled him to catch 86 screenings of the swashbuckling 1950 film ‘‘Cyrano de Bergerac,’’ and appeared in television shows such as ‘‘Suspense’’ and ‘‘Studio One,’’ according to one Washington Post report.

Mr. Dorian performed in the Allen movies ‘‘The Curse of the Jade Scorpion’’ (2001) and ‘‘Hollywood Ending’’ (2002), along with an independent Civil War film, ‘‘The Last Confederate’’ (2005). He was also a mainstay of regional theater productions - including at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, N.J. - before retiring to Florida in recent years.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Jane Dorian; three daughters, Melissa Dorian, Robin Dorian, and Jane Dorian; and two grandchildren.