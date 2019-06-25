Dave Bartholomew, musician and producer who guided Fats Domino’s career, dies at 100

As a creator of the new rock ‘n’ roll idiom, Mr. Bartholomew crafted arrangements that borrowed liberally from big-band jazz, New Orleans parade bands, and even country music.

Mr. Bartholomew, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, arranged and produced some of the most memorable recordings of the early rock era, including Lloyd Price’s ‘‘Lawdy Miss Clawdy’’ (1952), Shirley and Lee’s ‘‘Let the Good Times Roll’’ (1956), and Domino’s ‘‘Blueberry Hill’’ (1956).

WASHINGTON — Dave Bartholomew, a New Orleans trumpeter, songwriter, arranger, and producer who guided the career of Fats Domino and whose recordings brought the festive spirit of his hometown to a national audience in the 1950s, died Sunday at a hospital in Metairie, La. He was 100.

The Domino-Bartholomew collaboration began in 1949, when Mr. Bartholomew, a big-band trumpeter and fledgling talent scout, introduced the portly boogie-woogie pianist to Imperial Records. Mr. Bartholomew went on to produce many of Domino’s records, and they also co-wrote such enduring hits as ‘‘I’m Walkin’ ‘‘ (1957) and ‘‘Ain’t That a Shame’’ (1955). Later, the duo purchased the work of other writers for Domino to perform, including Bobby Charles (“Walkin’ to New Orleans”) and Roy Hayes (“I’m Gonna Be A Wheel Someday”).

Glenn Miller and Louis Armstrong had recorded Domino’s signature song, ‘‘Blueberry Hill,’’ in the 1940s. However, the Domino-Bartholomew version has become the standard arrangement. When Domino sang the line ‘‘The wind in the willow tree,’’ Mr. Bartholomew created a melody line that overlapped the pianist’s vocal and filled out the song’s sparse accompaniment.

‘‘I was just covering up an empty spot,’’ he told the music magazine Offbeat in 1990. ‘‘But now, everybody who plays ‘Blueberry Hill’ has to have that part in the middle. If it doesn’t come up in the middle, then it’s not ‘Blueberry Hill.’”

Mr. Bartholomew also worked with Smiley Lewis, a blues singer who the arranger termed a ‘‘bad luck singer’’ because his most popular records invariably became bigger hits for other performers.

For Lewis, he wrote ‘‘I Hear You Knocking,’’ later covered by actress and pop singer Gale Storm, ‘‘Blue Monday’’ — an ode to the working week that was more successful for Domino — and ‘‘One Night’’ (1956), sometimes called ‘‘One Night of Sin.’’ The last, a bluesy song about a wild party (“the things I did and I saw would make the Earth stand still”), became a pop hit when Elvis Presley rerecorded it in 1957 — with significant changes to the lyrics.

Presley also covered the song ‘‘Witchcraft,’’ a 1955 hit that Mr. Bartholomew co-wrote for the Spiders, a former gospel group that became a popular rhythm-and-blues act.

Lewis’ ‘‘Shame, Shame, Shame’’ was featured in Elia Kazan’s film ‘‘Baby Doll’’ (1956) during a key scene in which Eli Wallach plays an erotic game of hide and seek with Carroll Baker.

Members of the Bartholomew band — including drummer Earl Palmer and saxophonists Lee Allen, Herb Hardesty, and Alvin ‘‘Red’’ Tyler — made up the session unit at J&M Studio that would establish New Orleans as a recording center.

Mr. Bartholomew’s 1991 induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was in the non-performer category, a nod to his prowess behind the scenes. However, as a singer, his 1950 recording of ‘‘Country Boy” reached the Top 10 of Billboard rhythm-and-blues charts. Few of his other recordings as a vocalist sold outside of the Crescent City. He said he was surprised when his 1952 record ‘‘My Ding-A-Ling” — a smutty novelty he co-wrote and that he recalled a disc jockey threw in the trash — became a hit for Chuck Berry two decades later.

He leaves his wife of more than 50 years, the former Rhea Douse; eight children; a sister; and more than 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1998 and received a Grammy Trustees Award in 2014.