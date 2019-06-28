Philip H. Geier Jr., who built an advertising giant, dies 84

Mr. Geier began his advertising career in the late 1950s as a trainee at McCann-Erickson, the ad agency that created memorable campaigns for clients such as Coca-Cola, L’Oreal, and General Motors. Under its former chairman, Marion Harper, McCann had become a conglomerate that offered its clients a wide breadth of advertising and marketing services. It changed its named to Interpublic in 1961.

NEW YORK — Philip H. Geier Jr., whose binge of acquisitions as the chief executive of the Interpublic Group of Companies turned it into an advertising industry behemoth, died June 19 in a hospice in Palm Beach, Fla. He was 84.

But Mr. Geier proved even more of an empire-builder than Harper. As Interpublic’s chairman and chief executive from 1980 to 2000, he oversaw the acquisition of nearly 200 companies, among them other ad agencies; public relations, lobbying and event planning firms; management consultants; and digital marketers. All were meant to fill the expanding needs of clients under a holding company model. Rivals like Omnicom, WPP, and Publicis Worldwide also adopted the system.

“Interpublic was always a vision in Phil’s head,” said Michael Sennott, a former vice chairman of McCann. “As everybody was going global and television was penetrating the world, he wanted Interpublic to provide integrated communications in one spot.”

During his tenure, Interpublic’s revenue grew to $5 billion from $500 million and its global workforce from 8,000 to 50,000.

Mr. Geier’s relationship with Coca-Cola included the successful launch of Diet Coke in 1982, with its slogan, “Just for the Taste of It” (conceived by Lintas, one of Interpublic’s ad agencies) and the disastrous introduction three years later of New Coke.

Seeking to reinvigorate Coke — and armed with market research and consultant reports arguing that a newly formulated Coke would prove better at battling Pepsi-Cola — Coca-Cola replaced its core brand, Coke, with the sweeter and less carbonated New Coke.

“Once the decision was made, we all got behind it,” Mr. Geier wrote in “Survive to Thrive: Sustaining Yourself, Your Brand, and Your Business From Recession to Recovery” (2009). But he added: “Virtually overnight, all of the history, the passion, the memories — every part of the emotional experience that consumers associated with the Coca-Cola brand — was destroyed.”

Three months later, with New Coke selling poorly, Coca-Cola revived Coke, calling it Classic Coke, and sales soared. Mr. Geier wrote that the debacle had proved the value of gathering better information before replacing a beloved product and of listening to unhappy customers.

“When they’re mad at you,” he wrote, “act fast to appease them.”

Philip Henry Geier Jr. was born Feb. 22, 1935, in Pontiac, Mich., and grew up in Cleveland.

While studying economics at Colgate University in upstate New York, Mr. Geier started two businesses: selling late-night sandwiches to students after the school’s kitchens had closed, and operating a car service to New York City.

He received his first taste of advertising during his junior year, when he dated Joan Bennett (who went on to marry Edward Kennedy, the future US senator). Mr. Geier would listen to her father, Harry Wiggin Bennett Jr., a senior executive at an ad agency, practice making presentations in front of a mirror at their home.

After graduating from Colgate in 1957, Mr. Geier earned an MBA from Columbia University the next year. He served six months in the National Guard in Cleveland. He applied to the McCann-Erickson trainee program in Cleveland in 1958 and was accepted. Promoted to account executive two years later, he moved to the agency’s Manhattan office, where one of his first accounts was Nestlé’s chocolate morsels.

Mr. Geier became head of strategic planning for McCann in London in 1968. He was elevated to chairman of McCann UK a year later, promoted to executive vice president of McCann Erickson Europe in 1971, and, after four years in that job, named vice chairman of Interpublic. He became the company’s president and chief operating officer in 1977 and its chairman and chief executive in 1980.

In addition to his daughter, Mr. Geier leaves his wife, Julie Ann (Weindling) Geier; another daughter, Johanna Howard; four grandchildren; and a brother, Richard. Faith (Power) Geier, his first wife, died in 2009. They had been married 48 years.