Peter Ball, Anglican bishop jailed for sex abuse, dies at 87

Mr. Ball had a sprawling network of well-positioned friends, among them Prince Charles, who provided him housing on one of his estates.

His death, at Musgrove Park Hospital, was announced by church officials. No cause was given.

Peter Ball, a former Anglican bishop and protégé of Britain’s royal family who was convicted of sexually abusing 16 boys and young men over 15 years, died Friday in Taunton, in southwest England. He was 87.

Those powerful friends helped reinstate Mr. Ball to the ministry in 1993 after he had admitted to an act of gross indecency, as described under the law, with a 19-year-old man and accepted a police caution, which allowed him at first to avoid a criminal trial.

More than two decades later, however, in 2015, the case was reopened. His trial was an acute embarrassment to the church, unearthing a history of complaints about Mr. Ball that had gone ignored by church officials. He served 18 months of a 32-month sentence.

An independent inquiry’s report released last year, notable for its blunt criticism of Charles, concluded that Mr. Ball’s supporters had failed to consider that someone they liked might also be an abuser.

“It is likely that they genuinely believed in Peter Ball’s innocence,” the report said. “These individuals could not conceive of the possibility that someone like Peter Ball could be guilty of such offending behavior.”