Gail Horowitz, an attorney who helped craft legal protections for LGBTQ elders, dies at 67

“We were pioneers. We didn’t really know how to navigate this,” said Lisa Krinsky, the director of the LGBT Aging Project, a Boston nonprofit. “Gail had just an amazing legal mind and was also able to network through other people . . . to talk with them about where there might be precedent and how we might be able to move this forward so that the most vulnerable among us are still going to get access.”

A self-taught expert in elder law for LGBTQ couples, Ms. Horowitz began researching efforts across the country to ensure that same-sex couples could receive the same MassHealth benefits as heterosexual couples, even though the federal government — which funded a portion of the program — would not recognize LGBTQ marriages.

Gail Horowitz was proud when Massachusetts became the first state to legalize same-sex marriage in 2004, but she knew the work wasn’t over.

Ms. Horowitz, an attorney and political activist who specialized in LGBTQ estate planning and helped craft a law to protect same-sex couples in Massachusetts from being denied MassHealth benefits, died May 1 in Brigham and Women’s Hospital from ovarian cancer. She was 67 and had lived in Cambridge and Provincetown.

Working with community leaders and local activists, Ms. Horowitz played a significant role in the research, coordination, and writing of the MassHealth Equality law, as it is colloquially known among advocates. The Legislature approved the bill in 2008 — four years after a state Supreme Judicial Court ruling made Massachusetts the first state to allow same-sex couples to marry.

But long before the bill became law, long before the bill was even written, Ms. Horowitz was busy researching the financial implications of what advocates would be asking the state to take on. She conducted research about other states and lobbied state legislators, all in an effort to answer questions that had never been asked in Massachusetts before.

“Half the people we would talk to at the State House would say, ‘Well, didn’t this get taken care of when you got marriage equality?’ And we’d say, ‘No!’ But you know, a lot of people thought, ‘We passed marriage. We’re all good,’ ” Krinsky said. “At the time, we were really fighting this fight for people who were caught in limbo.”

The younger of two children, Gail E. Horowitz was born in New York City to Leonore Demick Horowitz and Jerome Horowitz. She attended school in Teaneck, N.J., where her family moved when she was young.

At Yale University, from which she graduated in 1974, Ms. Horowitz studied psychology and philosophy.

She began her career in a training program at Chase Manhattan Bank in New York, where she trained as a commercial lending officer. Ms. Horowitz went on to become a vice president and stayed until 1983, when she moved to Boston to study at Harvard Law School. She graduated in 1986.

After law school, Ms. Horowitz worked at Sugarman, Rogers, Barshak & Cohen P.C. for 14 years, ultimately becoming a partner in the firm. In the late 1990s, toward the end of her time there, she and a colleague, Ellen Wade, began forming a vision for a firm of their own — one that would specifically cater toward non-traditional families in providing advice and planning for long-term care and estate management.

Up until then, both had been litigators. Launching their own firm wasn’t just a huge investment — it was a significant career shift.

“She was very courageous,” Wade said. “I would never have had the courage and nerve to start a practice like this and make a change like this without Gail being on board and being a team player the way she was.”

They founded their own firm, now called Wade Horowitz LaPointe LLC, in 2000 and set out to do estate planning and elder law for all clients, while also homing in on the LGBTQ community, a population particularly underserved in the estate planning sphere, Wade said.

As a lawyer, she was known by clients and colleagues alike for her brilliant mind, spirited creativity, and unique form of patience. She took the time to understand where a person came from before offering legal advice, Wade said.

“She was always interested in challenging the status quo and thinking about whether there wasn’t a better thing to be doing, or something that was more interesting,” Wade said. “I think she just was willing to embrace change and see where it took her.”

While in law school, Ms. Horowitz met Susan Brand through a mutual friend, and after several years of friendship, the two began dating in 1991. They married in 2006.

Together, they split their time between Cambridge and Provincetown, where they enjoyed trying new restaurants, attending theatrical events, and taking part in outdoor activities such as running and hiking. They ran the 100th Boston Marathon together in 1996, and Ms. Horowitz was an avid bicyclist for many years, despite a few accidents along the way.

They also enjoyed traveling together, including a recent trip to the Grand Canyon shortly before Ms. Horowitz died.

Ms. Horowitz was extremely active in politics, locally and nationally, including a trip to Ohio with Brand during the 2016 presidential election to help with voter protection. Their work involved recruiting attorneys to assist on Election Day and ensure that those who could vote made it to the polls.

“She just really wanted to help people,” Brand said.

Ms. Horowitz was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2014. She handled her treatment as positively as she could, Brand said, and she jumped at the opportunity to take part in clinical trials, not just for herself, but to help others with the same diagnosis.

“She felt it was important to be helping develop new treatments for everybody,” Brand said.

A service has been held for Ms. Horowitz, who in addition to her wife leaves her brother, Jack Horowitz, of Meeteetse, Wyo.

To those who worked alongside Ms. Horowitz, she was someone who knew how to take on a fight — but she also knew how to fight battles kindly, Krinsky said.

The passion and creativity that shone through her work were unmistakable, Krinsky said, but it was her patience and empathy that made her truly unique.

“She had that combination of great skill and capacity and intelligence and tremendous compassion for people,” Krinsky said. “Being able to weave those together is a real gift.”

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.