Barry Kowalski, prosecutor in Rodney King police brutality case, dies at 74

From the beginning of his legal career, Mr. Kowalski cut an unusual figure at the Justice Department, where he took on Ku Klux Klansmen and became known as the ‘‘lion’’ of the civil rights division.

The cause was complications from a stroke, said his daughter Kelly.

WASHINGTON — Barry Kowalski, a Justice Department lawyer who became one of the country’s premier civil rights prosecutors, winning his most high-profile convictions against two white Los Angeles police officers charged in the 1991 beating of black motorist Rodney King, died Sunday at his home in Arlington, Va. He was 74.

The son of a former Democratic congressman from Hartford, Mr. Kowalski enlisted in the Marine Corps amid the Vietnam War because he thought it was ‘‘unfair that poor guys had to go but rich guys didn’t.’’ After combat service in Southeast Asia, he embarked on his legal career, joining the Justice Department in 1981.

Outside the courtroom, Mr. Kowalski sported cowboy boots and a Stetson-style hat, rode a horse named Moon, and penned cowboy songs. ‘‘He truly believes in honor and the code of the West,’’ a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution once wrote in a profile.

Advertisement

Mr. Kowalski distinguished himself almost immediately by his handling of a federal investigation into the death of Michael Donald, a 19-year-old black man in Mobile, Ala., who was beaten and hanged from a tree with his throat slit in 1981.

One Klan member, James ‘‘Tiger’’ Knowles, pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights offense and received a life sentence. An Alabama circuit judge sentenced another Klansman, Henry Hays, to death. Mr. Kowalski’s work in the case was widely credited with a $7 million civil verdict that the Southern Poverty Law Center helped obtain from the United Klans of America in 1987 — damages that largely broke the hate organization.

Advertisement

He taught a generation of prosecutors to use ‘‘the grand jury as a tool to ferret out the truth,’’ Albert Moskowitz, a former chief of the department’s criminal section, said in an interview. He credited Mr. Kowalski with improving the civil rights division’s success rate ‘‘tremendously.’’

Mr. Kowalski also obtained civil rights convictions against neo-Nazis in the 1984 murder of Alan Berg, a Jewish radio host in Denver. He unsuccessfully prosecuted Joseph Paul Franklin for the 1980 shooting of National Urban League president Vernon Jordan, later a top adviser to President Clinton. Franklin was acquitted but later confessed to the attack and was executed in Missouri for other crimes in 2013.

Mr. Kowalski was best known for his role in the case of King, whose beating, captured on grainy film footage that was broadcast nationally, ignited devastating riots in Los Angeles after a California jury with no black members found three officers not guilty of assault. A mistrial was declared for a fourth officer.

The officers, who had engaged in a high-speed chase with King after highway patrol officers sought to pull him over for speeding, said they believed King to be under the influence of the aggression-inducing drug PCP. Later test results showed that, although he had consumed alcohol, he had not used PCP.

After the verdicts, the Justice Department moved quickly to open a separate civil rights investigation, with Mr. Kowalski, then serving as deputy chief in the civil rights division’s criminal section, at the helm.

Advertisement

‘‘As I was packing and getting ready to go to Los Angeles,’’ Mr. Kowalski told The Los Angeles Times in 1993, ‘‘I remember thinking that it was very much like packing to go to Vietnam. I figured it was going to be about a year. And I figured I might be coming home either on my shield or carrying my shield.’’

Mr. Kowalski became co-lead prosecutor along with a younger colleague, Steven Clymer. One of Mr. Kowalski’s ‘‘seminal contributions,’’ Clymer said, was the gentle and effective way in which he prepared King, who had not testified at the state trial, to take the stand in the federal proceedings. His testimony provided an emotional peak in the trial — showing the jury, Clymer said, that ‘‘Rodney King was a very sympathetic human being’’ who ‘‘didn’t deserve what happened to him.’’

‘‘I was just trying to stay alive, sir, trying to stay alive,’’ King said under questioning by Mr. Kowalski. ‘‘They never gave me a chance to stay still.’’

In his closing argument, Mr. Kowalski implored the jury: ‘‘Let’s call it like it was. They were bullies with badges.’’ Two defendants, Stacey Koon and Laurence Powell, were convicted. Two others, Theodore Briseno and Timothy Wind, were found not guilty. There was no further rioting in Los Angeles.

After the trial, according to the Times, a reporter inquired of Mr. Kowalski whether there had been ‘‘moments where you stepped back and reflected on and felt some of the pressure of an entire country looking to this case for fairness in a symbolic sense.’’

Advertisement

He replied simply, ‘‘Of course there were.’’