Pumpsie Green, 1st black player on Red Sox, dies

By Jimmy Golen Associated Press,July 17, 2019, 17 minutes ago
Elijah ‘‘Pumpsie’’ Green, the first black player on the Boston Red Sox, has died. He was 85.
BOSTON — Elijah ‘‘Pumpsie’’ Green, the first black player on the Boston Red Sox, has died. He was 85.

A Red Sox spokesman confirmed his death Wednesday night.

Green played parts of four seasons with the Red Sox and one with the New York Mets from 1959-63, batting .246 with 13 homers and 74 RBIs. But his place in history was made when he stepped on the field as a pinch-runner against the Chicago White Sox on July 21, 1959.

The Red Sox were the last team in the major leagues to field a black player.

Red Sox great Ted Williams with then-rookie Pumpsie Green.
Red Sox great Ted Williams with then-rookie Pumpsie Green.(Boston Public Library)
Green in 1959.
Green in 1959.(Harold Filan/ASSOCIATED PRESS)