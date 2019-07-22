Russell Smith, lead singer of the Amazing Rhythm Aces, 70

Mr. Smith’s smoky, coarse-timbered baritone was heard on the Amazing Rhythm Aces’ biggest hits, including 1975’s gospel-themed “Amazing Grace (Used to Be Her Favorite Song),” the group’s sole Top 10 country hit. “The End Is Not in Sight (The Cowboy Tune),” a soulful number written by Mr. Smith, earned the band a Grammy Award for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group the following year.

NEW YORK — Russell Smith, the lead singer, songwriter, and rhythm guitarist for the country-rock band the Amazing Rhythm Aces, died July 12 in Franklin, Tenn. He was 70. The cause was complications of cancer, his longtime bandmate, Jeff “Stick” Davis, said.

His most enduring original was “Third Rate Romance,” a droll yet tender song about a one-night stand that has been recorded by artists ranging from Elvis Costello and Rosanne Cash to proto-new wave band the Fabulous Poodles.

“I called my mama when I first wrote that song and I played a little of it on the telephone to her,” Mr. Smith recalled in an interview published on classicbands.com. “I called her and said, ‘Mama, I think I’ve written a hit song.’

“She listened to it,” he went on, chuckling about the song’s suggestive content, “and said, ‘You might ought to think about going back to school next year.’”

Originally recorded by singer-songwriter Jesse Winchester, the song, which evinces empathy and wit akin to that of Randy Newman or John Prine, became a Top 20 pop and country hit in a lilting Caribbean-style arrangement recorded by the Amazing Rhythm Aces in 1975.

Mr. Smith’s singing and songwriting drew on the broad array of Southern roots music, from blues and honky-tonk to bluegrass and rock ’n’ roll. His work with the Aces, who toured with the likes of Jimmy Buffett and the Eagles and released seven studio albums before disbanding in 1981, was a harbinger of the Americana and alternative-country movements of the 1990s and beyond.

Mr. Smith leaves his sons, Matthew and Jesse; a sister, Cathy Smith Kemp; and two grandchildren.

“Russell Smith showed me the real beauty of country music,” said Davis, the Aces’ original bassist, speaking from his home in Florida.

“I hadn’t been around anybody like him before,” he went on. “Russell Smith was a real artist. He wrote songs that told stories, and his songs brought those stories to life.”