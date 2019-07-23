George Hodgman; wrote of caring for his mother

As a top editor at Henry Holt & Co. and then at Houghton Mifflin, Mr. Hodgman shepherded numerous best-selling and award-winning books into print. But in 2011 he lost his job in a reshuffling at Houghton Mifflin. It turned out to be his own ticket to the bestseller list.

His cousin Molly Roarty said the cause was thought to be suicide.

NEW YORK — George Hodgman, a well-regarded book and magazine editor who had his own moment as a literary cause célèbre in 2015 when he published “Bettyville,” a memoir about caring for his aging mother that also delved into his growing up gay in a Midwestern town, died Saturday at his home in Manhattan. He was 60.

A graduate of the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism who earned a master’s degree at Boston University, he went to see his widowed mother, Betty, in Paris in mid-Missouri. He expected the visit to last two weeks. Two weeks became two months, and then it became a commitment to stay as she grappled with dementia.

She was suspicious of him at first. “She must keep an eye out,” he wrote in the book. “I am a schemer. There are things going on behind her back, plans afoot, she fears. She has no intention of cooperating with any of them.”

The memoir is alternately funny and wrenching. Mr. Hodgman mixed the daily details of caring for his mother with reminiscences about her life and his, including how he dealt with his homosexuality growing up.

“I didn’t discuss my sexuality with her until I was forty,” he wrote. “She didn’t ask. My father hadn’t asked. We were all afraid. None of us knew how not to hurt one another. I made us all feel imperfect. I felt I was wrong. They felt they had caused it.”

“The book is instantly engaging, as Hodgman has a wry sense of humor, one he uses to keep others at a distance,” Eloise Kinney wrote in a review in Booklist. “Yet the book is also devastatingly touching.”