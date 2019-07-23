Ida Wyman, whose camera captured ordinary people, dies at 93

Ms. Wyman — whose work for Life, Look, and other magazines went largely unheralded for decades — discovered what she called a “special kind of happiness” in photographing subjects such as a little girl wearing curlers, a peddler hauling a block of ice from a horse-drawn cart, and four boys holding dolls, pretending to be the plastic girls’ fathers.

NEW YORK — Ida Wyman, a photographer who in the 1940s and ’50s roamed New York and other cities to capture compelling images of everyday people working, playing, idling, dancing, or selling newspapers, died July 13 in Fitchburg, Wisc., near Madison. She was 93.

“Taking pictures enabled me to hear the stories of the people I photographed,” she said in an essay for the Stephen Cohen Gallery in Los Angeles, one of her dealers, “which satisfied an immense curiosity to learn and understand the lives of others, lives different in experience and age from my own.”

She was 19 and working in Manhattan as a photo printer for the Acme Newspictures agency when she photographed several men in Manhattan’s garment district in April 1945. One held up a copy of The Jewish Daily Forward, the Yiddish-language newspaper, as the others read about President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s death. The rich details of the well-dressed men’s clothing contrasted with the mysteriously hazy background, which seemed to suggest uncertainty for the United States after Roosevelt’s death.

Four months later, amid the celebration after Japan’s surrender ended World War II, Ms. Wyman came upon a group of ecstatic servicemen in Manhattan. A sailor tightly embraced a smiling woman — a picture that serves as a sort of bookend to Alfred Eisenstaedt’s better-known photograph, taken that day in Times Square, of a sailor kissing a nurse.

Wyman did not remain at Acme much longer. She had been the agency’s only female printer, and with men returning from the war, she was fired. She became a freelance photographer, selling pictures to magazines including Business Week, Fortune, and Coronet. By 1948 she was in Los Angeles, working on assignments for Life.

She found street subjects there, as she had in New York and on other assignments in Chicago, St. Louis, and Houston. But she also expanded her repertoire with Life to include the 1950 US senatorial campaign between Richard M. Nixon and Helen Gahagan Douglas, the wedding of a Marine about to be shipped to Korea, a young couple at the beach, and Hollywood actors making movies.

Ida Dora Wyman was born on March 7, 1926, in Malden, Mass., to Joseph and Rebecca (Michalow) Wyman, and moved as a child to the Bronx, where her parents, immigrants from Latvia, owned a small grocery store.

Her parents bought her a box camera when she was 14, and soon after that she began taking pictures of people and buildings in her neighborhood. At Walton High School she joined the camera club, honing her skills at taking and printing pictures.

After graduating in 1943, she found work at Acme, first in its mailroom and then as a printer. At lunch hour, she photographed nearby laborers and office workers with her Graflex Speed Graphic camera.

“Wearing the camera trumped my shyness,” she said in “Chords of Memory” (2014), a book of her photographs and text on which she collaborated with Melanie Herzog. “I wasn’t threatening and I wore saddle shoes and bobby socks.”

The six years featuring her most memorable work ended in 1951. By then she had married Simon Nathan, a photographer at Acme, who encouraged her to join the Photo League, a radical collective. Working there further inspired her to produce honest photographs that could effect social change. But when their first child, David, was born that year, she became a homemaker. Their daughter, Nancy, arrived three years later.

When she returned full time to photography in 1962, Ms. Wyman shifted her focus, working for Haskins Laboratories, a scientific research organization in Manhattan.

She stopped freelancing in 1990 because of the physical toll of carrying camera equipment, but by then recognition of her earlier work was starting to grow. Her photographs appeared in various group and solo exhibitions, mostly in New York City, and fine art galleries were taking notice.

In 2014 she was the subject of a solo exhibition at the Watrous Gallery in Madison, where she had moved eight years earlier.

Martha Glowacki, the gallery’s former director and curator of the show, “The Chords of Memory,” said Ms. Wyman’s work was distinguished by her empathy. “Unlike many street photographers,” Glowacki said, “she’d always introduce herself to her subjects and ask to take their photographs. If they said yes, she’d do it. She’d come and observe them again and again. She didn’t pose them.”

In addition to her granddaughter, Ms. Wyman is survived by her son, her daughter, and two great-grandsons. Her marriage to Nathan ended in divorce.