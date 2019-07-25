Cathy Inglese, women’s basketball coach who invigorated BC’s program, dies at 60

Ms. Inglese, who brought that attitude to six colleges and a high school in a 39-year coaching career that began in her home state of Connecticut, died Wednesday of a brain injury suffered in a fall last week. She was 60 and last month had begun her most recent job, as an associate head coach at Hofstra University .

“As a coach, you have to remind your players that progress isn’t always measured by wins,” she told the Globe in January 1996. “Our attitude is a winning one.”

Cathy Inglese had already established herself as the coach who turned around the women’s basketball program at the University of Vermont, and she was doing the same at Boston College when she paused to savor the sense of accomplishment she and her players could feel even during building years.

“It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of our sister and daughter Cathy Inglese, due to complications from a traumatic brain injury,” her sister Nancy Inglese said in a Facebook posting. “We will miss Cathy sooo very much. Our thanks go out to everyone for their unbelievable love and support. Cathy’s legacy lives on!!”

During 15 seasons at Boston College, Ms. Inglese brought the team to a Big East championship and seven NCAA Tournament appearances, including three trips to the Sweet 16.

“Our hearts are filled with sadness,” Joanna Bernabei-McNamee, BC’s women’s basketball head coach, said in a statement. “Cathy was so well respected in our coaching community for not only her basketball IQ but the way she treated others.”

That observation was made throughout Ms. Inglese’s career, from her first coaching days at Glastonbury High School in Connecticut on through her final job at Hofstra in Hempstead, N.Y.

“Cathy was one of the kindest and nicest people I have come to know in the coaching industry and in her short time with our program she left an indelible mark,” Hofstra head women’s basketball coach Danielle Santos Atkinson said in a statement, adding that “Cathy lived a wonderful life and personally I am honored to have been able to call her a friend, colleague, coworker, and mentor.”

At the University of Vermont, Ms. Inglese guided her teams to back-to-back undefeated regular seasons in 1991-92 and 1992-93.

She managed the feat of making a moribund program perfect in Burlington, Vt., where winter winds off Lake Champlain add a knife’s edge to below-zero temperatures during basketball season.

Ms. Inglese recalled that when she arrived in 1986, “people told me you can’t win here. They told me Vermont was hockey, skiing, Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream, fall foliage, and cows.”

She proved them wrong, posting a 120-74 record during seven seasons as head coach, which included NCAA Tournament berths her last two years. And her success could be measured by more than wins. By the time she left, ticket sales had jumped to about 3,200 per game – with only 400 bought by students.

“Two years ago, we had 200 people in the stands for games,” Ms. Inglese told the Globe in February 1993, her last season as UVM’s head coach. “We would have to fight people for practice time on the court. I remember one time I had to call security because a bunch of medical students wouldn’t give up their court time.”

Cathy Inglese grew up in Wallingford, Conn., a daughter of Vincent Inglese and Nancy Daly.

Ms. Inglese during a 2005 game. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/File)

According to the obituary for her father, who died in October, he grew up in a working-class family in New Haven. Ms. Inglese was a standout basketball player like her father — both were inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven in 1992. He had been the principal at Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford. The Hartford Courant reported that Ms. Inglese’s mother was an elementary school teacher.

In Wallingford — where Ms. Inglese attended Sheehan High School, a crosstown rival of the school her father led — the family’s home was a hive of sports activity, she told the Globe in 1996.

“The best scene was in the winter,” she recalled. “We’d all go out and shovel off the snow so that we could play basketball on a court we had built there.”

Her father had coached college basketball in Connecticut and Maine, and Ms. Inglese noted that her mother “spent so much time watching us play basketball, she could probably coach a team, too.”

In 1976, Ms. Inglese led the Sheehan girls’ basketball team to its only state title. At Southern Connecticut State, she became the only women’s player to score 40 points in a game — against the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1980.

At college, Ms. Inglese was known for her no-nonsense work ethic and a tireless approach to practicing, Marnie Dacko a college teammate who went on to coach women’s basketball at the University of Massachusetts, told the Globe in 2003.

Ms. Inglese graduated in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in teaching. She also received a scholar-athlete award from the university.

Over the years, she would be inducted into several halls of fame, including those for Connecticut Women’s Basketball, the University of Vermont, BC Athletics, and Sheehan High.

After college, she taught at Glastonbury High, where she began coaching.

“I never thought I would love coaching as much as playing,” Ms. Inglese told the Globe in 2003. “It was a top-notch experience.”

In 1983, she moved to the University of New Hampshire, where she was an assistant women’s basketball coach while studying for, and graduating with, a master’s in education in counseling.

From there she took the coaching job in Vermont, where her success was a springboard to Boston College. Among BC’s glories in her tenure was upsetting the powerful University of Connecticut team in 1999. “It was a great game but emotionally draining,” she told the Globe while sitting in her office a few days later.

At various points in her career, Ms. Inglese was honored as a coach in the North Atlantic Conference and the Big East.

After coaching at UNH, UVM, and BC, she was head coach at the University of Rhode Island and served on the coaching staff at Fairleigh Dickinson University, where she was promoted to associate coach this past season.

Complete information about Ms. Inglese’s survivors and a memorial service were not immediately available.

From her days as a player through her years as a coach, Ms. Inglese took a serious, determined approach to her sport.

“Cathy had that level kind of personality,” Dacko said in the 2003 Globe interview about their time as college players.

“She never got into trouble. She was the type who would touch each line doing sprints,” said Dacko, who added that Ms. Inglese “was the do-gooder.”

And as a coach, Ms. Inglese stressed in various Globe interviews that “you might have to forget about wins and losses and focus on your vision of the future.”

Even when her teams went through building years and endured tough defeats, “we just set different goals and tried to attain them. That’s what this is about. It’s not about winning and losing, it’s about going after goals and meeting them.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.