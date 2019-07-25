Mark Kleiman, Who Fought to Lift Ban on Marijuana, Dies at 68

Author, blogger, adviser to government, and a teacher at New York University and the University of California Los Angeles, Mr. Kleiman considered himself a “policy entrepreneur.”

Kelly Kleiman, his sister and only immediate survivor, said the cause was lymphoma and complications of a kidney transplant he received from her in April.

Mark A.R. Kleiman, a prominent drug policy apostate who favored what he viewed as a sensible middle ground on marijuana — eliminate criminal sanctions for selling and using it but preclude full-blown commercial legalization — died Sunday in Manhattan. He was 68.

His purview extended beyond drugs to the broader criminal justice system, which he sought to reform by imposing “swift, certain, and fair” punishment through shorter sentences and more resources devoted to probation and parole.

Advertisement

“When politicians say, ‘Let’s hire 5,000 more police!’ everybody cheers,” he told The New York Times in 1990. “Say, ‘Let’s hire 5,000 probation officers and create cost-effective alternatives to prison!’ and everybody yawns.”

Beginning in the mid-1980s, Mr. Kleiman was best known for what was then a cry in the wilderness: a thesis that wars on drugs waged on the basis of enforcement had failed; that alcohol does more harm than cannabis; and that the cost of banning marijuana altogether outweighed any of the benefits of prohibition. At the same time, he warned that complete legalization remained a high-risk gamble.

What had seemed like a quixotic campaign in the ′80s has evolved more recently into pragmatic consultations with state governments over how to carry out liberalized laws.

Some critics found Mr. Kleiman prickly and prone to perch himself above the fray between opposing policy camps. But few challenged his acumen and relentless curiosity.

“Allergic to cant,” Patrick Radden Keefe wrote in The New Yorker in 2013, “he speaks with the bracing candor of a scientist in a disaster movie, and appears to derive grim pleasure from informing politicians that they have underestimated the complexity of a problem.”

Advertisement

When Mr. Kleiman and a team of colleagues he had assembled were hired by Washington State in 2013 to help implement a law that legalized both the medical and recreational use of marijuana, he bombarded officials with so many suggestions that even he applied to himself a famous characterization of Senator Hubert H. Humphrey: “He’s got solutions the rest of us don’t even have problems for.”

The full name of Mr. Kleiman’s consulting company is Botec Analysis Corp.; “Botec” stands for Back of the Envelope Calculation. While the name belied his exacting and encyclopedic approach to policy research, it acknowledged the ambiguities of an underground economy in which illegal drug trafficking generates millions of dollars.

In Washington, he startled state officials by predicting that loosening prohibitions on the sale and use of marijuana would initially raise the costs of law enforcement, because the police would have to deter illicit dealers who would otherwise undermine the fledgling legal market.

“What distinguished him was his ravenous and wide-ranging intellect and his commitment to sharing it,” Sally Satel, a psychiatrist, friend, and colleague in Washington. D.C., said in an e-mail. “There are lots of brilliant people out there, but what I remember most and valued most and will miss the most is how generous he was with his own ideas, and how gleefully, sometimes brutally, he’d help you dissect yours.”

Advertisement

Mark Robert Kleiman was born May 18, 1951, in Phoenix to Dr. Allen and Jeanette (Albert) Kleiman. He was barely a teenager when he quirkily adopted “A” as an extra middle initial, from his mother’s maiden name, so that all four initials would spell Mark.

His mother taught economics and social science at, among other institutions, the historically black Morgan State University in Baltimore, where Mr. Kleiman grew up. His father was a surgeon.

Mr. Kleiman evinced a passion for public policy early. At 14, he was a page at the Maryland State Constitutional Convention. At 17, he was writing speeches for Parren James Mitchell, the first black congressman from Maryland since Reconstruction.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, politics, and economics from Haverford College in Pennsylvania in 1972 and a master’s (in 1974) and a doctorate (1983), both in public policy, from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard.

After working as a special assistant to Edwin H. Land, the chief executive of Polaroid, Mr. Kleiman became director of program analysis for the Boston Office of Management and Budget.

He then joined the Justice Department, where he was director of the Office of Policy and Management Analysis in the Criminal Division in 1982

He was a professor of public policy at UCLA for 18 years before joining NYU in 2015 as the director of the Crime and Justice Program at the Marron Institute of Urban Management and a professor of public policy at the Wagner Graduate School of Public Service.

Advertisement

Mr. Kleiman was a frequent contributor to the Times’s videotaped “Bloggingheads” debates at nytimes.com.

In 1986, Mr. Kleiman collaborated with Peter Reuter, a former director of the RAND Corp.’s Drug Policy Research Center, in analyzing the drug trade as a dynamic economic market rather than as a moral or criminal justice issue.