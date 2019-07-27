Lois Wille, Pulitzer-winner in her beloved Chicago, dies at 87

Mrs. Wille (pronounced willy) wrote for Chicago’s three biggest daily newspapers over four decades, became a journalistic institution as she exposed scoundrels and prodded the city to do better. She championed its neighborhoods, called for sensible city planning, and leaned on the horn to call attention to corruption and graft.

The cause was complications of a severe stroke, her nephew Eric Kroeber said.

Lois Wille, a Chicago reporter, editorial writer, and author who examined, scolded, and challenged the city she loved with hard-hitting investigations and won two Pulitzer Prizes, died Tuesday at her home in downtown Chicago. She was 87.

“Power brokers in Chicago admired and appropriately feared Lois,” said Ann Marie Lipinski, a former editor of the Chicago Tribune and now curator of the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. “If she thought you were on the wrong side of history, it could be a withering experience.”

Mrs. Wille wrote two books that reflected her deep knowledge of how “the city that works,” as its longtime mayor, Richard J. Daley, called Chicago, really did work. In “Forever Open, Clear, and Free: The Struggle for Chicago’s Lakefront” (1972), she examined the powerful forces that sought to control the valuable stretch of city property along Lake Michigan; and in “At Home in the Loop: How Clout and Community Built Chicago’s Dearborn Park” (1997), she documented the rise of a neighborhood in a blighted city tract in the face of political machinations to thwart it.

Despite her reputation as a ferocious advocate in print, Mrs. Wille in person was quiet, poised, precise, and unflappable.

“People think of this as a two-fisted town, a Rostenkowski steak-and-gin-joint kind of city,” Bruce Dold, the current publisher and editor-in-chief of the Tribune, said, referring to former representative Dan Rostenkowski, famous for his arm-twisting methods of persuasion. “But she didn’t have to bludgeon anyone. She knew the power of a careful needle.”

Lois Jean Kroeber was born in Chicago on Sept. 19, 1931, to Walter and Adele (Taege) Kroeber. Her father, who had fled Germany as Hitler rose to power, was an architect and opened his own firm in suburban Arlington Heights, where he raised his family. Her mother was a homemaker.

Lois liked writing and adventure, and she idolized Brenda Starr, the glamorous flame-haired female comic-strip character who reported for a mythic paper, The Flash. (The strip was created in 1940 by Dalia Messick, who changed her name to the androgynous sounding Dale after encountering discrimination in the male-dominated comic strip profession.)

In real life, Lois knew of only a couple of female reporters, and they covered “silly” things, Mrs. Wille said in a 1991 oral history interview for the Washington Press Club Foundation.

After high school she gravitated to the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, receiving her bachelor’s degree in 1952 and her master’s in 1953. The next year, she married Wayne Wille, a classmate, who became an editor for World Book Publishing.

Wayne Wille survives her. Besides Kroeber, she is also survived by another nephew, David Kroeber.

Mrs. Wille broke into the swaggering male-dominated world of Chicago newspapers by becoming the assistant to the fashion editor at the Chicago Daily News.

She was soon writing for the “women’s pages,” as they were called, where she found herself writing the kind of soft-news articles she had earlier looked down on. For one story she played pool with Willie Hoppe, a hotshot but aging billiards player; for another, she brushed the teeth of a rhinoceros with a large toothbrush.

As one of only a handful of women at the paper, Mrs. Wille noticed a gaping double standard in how men and women were allowed to behave.

“The men could have tantrums and throw their typewriters and yell and scream if something happened to their copy, or go off on two- or three-day benders, and it was considered very colorful and part of the great Chicago tradition in journalism,” Mrs. Wille said in the oral history.

But women had to appear “in control and calm,” she said, “or we would have been thought, you know, frail and temperamental creatures.”

Frail she was not. She assertively went after one of the two slots for hard-news news reporters that the Daily News reserved for women at the time, at one point breaking away from a fashion assignment to cover a fire that she spotted.

She also dreamed up stories on her own, like the one that yielded her first front-page byline, in 1956. She had been sending out Christmas cards when she noticed that the stamps weren’t sticking. They didn’t have enough glue.

“So I did the story on the frustration all over the city, of people buying these stamps for their Christmas cards and not enough glue on them,” she recalled. “And that ended up as a feature story across the top of the front page, which was thrilling for me.”

It helped propel her to one of the coveted spots reserved for women on the news side, where she plunged into investigating subjects she cared about, like poverty, health care, and the civil rights movement.

Mrs. Wille often went undercover. For her first big series, she posed as a legal aide in exposing abuses in juvenile court. She later posed as a medical worker at a mental health clinic, wearing a white coat and carrying a clipboard. Still another time she acted like a volunteer at Cook County Hospital and saw a huge roomful of neglected babies whose mothers had abandoned them.

That kind of misrepresentation is widely considered a breach of journalistic ethics today, but Mrs. Wille defended her ruses, saying that matters of public health and safety had been at stake. In all three cases her reporting led to reforms.

While examining the welfare system, Mrs. Wille learned from caseworkers that indigent women had no access to free contraception as part of their medical care. Because the Roman Catholic Church opposed birth control and was so entrenched in the body politic, the subject was largely taboo, even in the newspapers.

But Mrs. Wille wrote a five-part series about the issue.

After the series ran, in 1962, the state and city changed their policies and provided birth control for low-income women. The series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service, the highest honor in journalism.