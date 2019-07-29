Former Chargers fullback Keith Lincoln dies at age 80

Mr. Lincoln was a slashing running back and talented receiver who in 1963 had the best of his three seasons with the Chargers after being drafted out of Washington State University.

His son Lance said the cause was congestive heart failure.

NEW YORK — Keith Lincoln, a star of the San Diego Chargers in their early years, whose sensational performance in the 1963 American Football League championship against the Boston Patriots led the Chargers to the only title in their history, died on Saturday in a hospital in Pullman, Wash. He was 80.

The Chargers were an elite franchise in the AFL, which was established in 1960 to challenge the long-established NFL. Sid Gillman, the Chargers’ head coach, devised an offense featuring Mr. Lincoln, the flanker Lance Alworth, and the halfback Paul Lowe.

In the 1963 championship game, at Balboa Stadium in San Diego, the Chargers faced the Patriots, who had one of the league’s top defenses.

The game became Mr. Lincoln’s stage.

On San Diego’s first series, Mr. Lincoln ran for 56 yards, setting up a touchdown. On his second carry in a subsequent series, he took a pitchout from the quarterback Tobin Rote and scampered 67 yards for a touchdown. With the Chargers leading the Patriots, 38-10, he scored a second touchdown on a 25-yard pass from John Hadl, Rote’s backup. The Chargers won, 51-10.

“The whole game plan was built around him because of the defense Boston had,” Alworth said in an article about Mr. Lincoln that was posted on the Chargers’ website on Sunday. “They were keeping us from running wide with Paul Lowe, so we were running right up the middle on them and faking wide.” Mr. Lincoln, he added, “had a good day.”

Mr. Lincoln accounted for 349 yards — rushing for 206, catching passes for 123 and completing a pass for 20 — a record for an AFL or NFL player that stood until 1971, when Ed Podolak of the Kansas City Chiefs gained 350 total yards.

Over eight seasons, Mr. Lincoln rushed for 3,383 yards and caught passes totaling 2,250 yards. He was a two-time All-Pro selection.

After retiring, he was an assistant coach at the University of Idaho and then at Washington State in the early 1970s.

After the Chargers’ win in the 1963 title game, one of the Patriots had nothing but praise for the running back. “Lincoln is the best back in the league — bar none,” Bob Dee, a defensive end, said. “About five of us hit him and couldn’t bring him down.”