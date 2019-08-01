Arthur Lazarus, who represented Sioux Nation in landmark Supreme Court case, dies at 92

The practice of Indian law scarcely existed when Mr. Lazarus began his career in 1950. But with tutelage from Felix Cohen, an architect of the field, Mr. Lazarus became a preeminent practitioners, known for working with tribes including the Blackfeet in Montana, the Miccosukee in Florida, the Nez Perce in Idaho, the Oglala Sioux in South Dakota, the San Carlos Apache in Arizona, and the Seneca in New York.

He had kidney and heart ailments, said his son Edward Lazarus, a lawyer and author who chronicled the Sioux case in a critically acclaimed book, ‘‘Black Hills White Justice’’ (1991).

Arthur Lazarus Jr., a Washington lawyer who represented Native American tribes for more than four decades, notably securing a landmark $106 million award for the Sioux Nation as part of its long fight for the Black Hills of South Dakota, died July 27 at a hospital in Washington. He was 92.

With a laconic, restrained demeanor in and out of the courtroom, Mr. Lazarus traveled to tribal council meetings across the country, offering legal advice on budgets, land claims, and dealings with the federal government. In Washington, he lobbied on behalf of Native American legislation and helped draft the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, which awarded $962 million and 44 million acres — roughly 10 percent of the state — to Alaska Natives.

Advertisement

‘‘There was nobody better at Indian law than Arthur,’’ said Reid Peyton Chambers, a founding partner at the Washington-based firm Sonosky, Chambers, Sachse, Endreson & Perry, where Mr. Lazarus was designated ‘‘of counsel’’ in the mid-1990s.

Mr. Lazarus spent much of his career working on the historic Sioux Nation case, considered one of the longest legal battles in American history.

Passed from judge to judge and eventually lawyer to lawyer for nearly 60 years, the Sioux Nation case resulted in a 1980 Supreme Court ruling that upheld the largest Indian land compensation award in US history, set a standard for later claims, and divided the approximately 100,000 Sioux. Younger leaders insisted that the land was never up for sale, calling the process a sham, and the Sioux Nation went on to reject the money, which continues to accrue interest in Treasury Department accounts and was worth more than $1 billion as of 2011.

Advertisement

Known in the Lakota language as Paha Sapa, the Black Hills encompass roughly 7 million acres of western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming, a mountainous region that was long covered with dark pine trees and pocketed with gold. An 1868 treaty set it aside ‘‘for the absolute and undisturbed use and occupancy of the Sioux,’’ who consider it sacred.

But over the next nine years, George Armstrong Custer led an expedition into the hills, a gold rush began, and Congress reneged on the treaty, reclaiming a swath of land that is now known largely as a tourist attraction home to Mount Rushmore.

In 1923, after Congress passed a law enabling tribes to file compensation claims, Washington lawyer Ralph Case began a legal campaign on behalf of the Sioux. But the case was bogged down by delays and, after 20 years, thrown out for technical reasons. The Indian Claims Commission, established in 1946, created a new avenue for obtaining compensation.

Sioux leaders enlisted Mr. Lazarus and two other Indian-law specialists, Marvin Sonosky and William Howard Payne, to replace Case in 1956. More delays followed and, according to ‘‘Black Skin White Justice,’’ Mr. Lazarus was twice forced to turn to Congress, which passed and amended legislation removing some of the legal roadblocks.

Advertisement

Finally, in 1979, the Court of Claims awarded the Sioux $17.5 million, plus 5 percent interest, for the illegal seizure of the Black Hills. When the government appealed, objecting to the interest payment, Mr. Lazarus argued the case before the Supreme Court, which upheld the payment in an 8-1 ruling. (Justice William Rehnquist was the sole dissenter.)

He and his two colleagues were awarded a $10.6 million legal fee by the Court of Claims, which The New York Times reported was ‘‘one of the largest fees, if not the largest, ever awarded by a court in any kind of case.’’

Although the 10 percent fee was based on the total amount awarded to the Sioux, a common practice in Indian claims cases, it further inflamed activists who sought the return of the Black Hills and challenged the lawyers’ authority to represent them.

Russell Means, a leader of the 1973 demonstration at Wounded Knee and member of the Oglala Sioux, likened the lawyers to ‘‘parasites’’ in an interview with the Times; his brother Bill Means declared that ‘‘they carried out the wishes of the US Government to exploit the Indian people.’’

The youngest of three children, Arthur Lazarus Jr. was born in Brooklyn on Aug. 30, 1926. His father was an industrial engineer and business consultant, and his mother was a pacifist and adviser to conscientious objectors.

Advertisement

At Columbia University, Mr. Lazarus was a roommate of poet Allen Ginsberg and editor in chief of the student newspaper. He received a bachelor’s degree in 1946 and graduated from Yale University’s law school in 1949.

The next year, he joined what is now the Washington office of Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson, where he worked closely with Cohen and developed an interest in Indian law. After Cohen’s death, in 1953, Mr. Lazarus and colleague Richard Schifter — later assistant secretary of state for human rights — inherited the firm’s Indian law office.

Mr. Lazarus appeared before the Supreme Court for the first time in 1959, in an effort to block Robert Moses and the New York Power Authority from seizing one-fifth of the Tuscarora Indian Nation’s land for a power project. He lost in a 6-3 decision, with Justice Hugo Black lamenting in his dissent that the government had broken faith with the tribe.

‘‘Great nations, like great men, should keep their word,’’ he said.

Mr. Lazarus, who also taught at Yale Law School, retired from Fried Frank in 1991 and then joined Sonosky, recruited by his partner in the Sioux Nation case. He retired from day-to-day work in 2011.