Corbin Gwaltney, co-founder of the Chronicle of Higher Education, dies at 97

Mr. Gwaltney began his career as the editor of the Johns Hopkins University alumni magazine, which he reshaped in the 1950s as an intellectually serious publication with provocative stories and vivid photography.

His wife, Pam Gwaltney, said she could not cite a specific cause of death.

WASHINGTON — Corbin Gwaltney, who brought a tough-minded scrutiny to the coverage of colleges as co-founder and longtime editor of the Chronicle of Higher Education and who later launched a sister publication, the Chronicle of Philanthropy, died July 29 at his home in Potomac, Md. He was 97.

Later, while publishing newsletters for college trustees, he saw a need for a newspaper to cover the academic world. Working at first from Baltimore, Mr. Gwaltney and another journalist, John Crowl, launched the Chronicle of Higher Education in 1966.

‘‘We set out with the idea that while we were going to make academe our beat, we were going to be primarily a journalistic newspaper,’’ Crowl told the Associated Press in 1984. ‘‘We were going to hire journalists to cover academe the way the Wall Street Journal covers business.’’

Supported by grants from the Carnegie Foundation (and later from the Ford Foundation), Mr. Gwaltney and Crowl published the first issue of the Chronicle of Higher Education on Nov. 23, 1966.

Published by the nonprofit Editorial Projects in Education, the Chronicle appeared every two weeks and struggled to stay afloat for the first few years.

‘‘If we’d known how difficult it was going to be at the beginning,’’ Crowl said this week in an interview, ‘‘we’d probably never have started.’’

The Chronicle’s headquarters moved to Washington in 1970 — May 4, 1970, to be exact, the day of the National Guard shootings that killed four students on the campus of Kent State University in Ohio. The paper covered the shootings and other sensitive subjects, including student unrest, racial discrimination, changing sexual mores, colleges’ investments in apartheid-era South Africa, and threats to academic freedom.

After a few years, the Chronicle became a weekly publication and was read by more than 90 percent of the country’s top college administrators.

Over time, Crowl gravitated toward the business side of the enterprise while Mr. Gwaltney took charge of the newsroom. In 1978, they bought the Chronicle from its nonprofit parent for $2 million, making it a privately run company.

To the wider world, Mr. Gwaltney was something of an unknown figure at the top of the Chronicle’s masthead. He gave no in-depth interviews to any publication, including his own, but was a strong presence inside the company, with his white hair and well-tailored suits. He hired the staff, assigned stories, and was the final arbiter of grammar and style.

‘‘He was a visionary, obviously,’’ former Chronicle managing editor Phil Semas said in an interview. ‘‘He was also very detail-oriented. He read every word of every issue and did all the layouts. He had very high standards, which meant he could be very demanding.’’

In the early 1990s, when Crowl retired, Mr. Gwaltney bought his share of the company and became its sole owner. He stepped down as editor of the Chronicle of Higher Education in his late 70s.

‘‘He was a brilliant editor, the best word editor I’ve ever run into,’’ Crowl said this week. ‘‘He had a great eye for design. It was the thrill of a lifetime to be able to run the paper and have it become successful. Corbin and I worked together about as well as two people could.’’

Howell Corbin Gwaltney Jr. was born April 16, 1922, in Baltimore. His father was a lawyer.

Mr. Gwaltney determined at an early age that he would be a journalist, and he graduated from Johns Hopkins in 1943. As an Army infantryman in World War II, he was taken prisoner during the Battle of the Bulge and held captive by German forces. His hair turned white soon after his wartime ordeal.

Mr. Gwaltney’s first marriage, to Doris Kell, ended in divorce. His second wife, Jean Wyckoff, died in 1990. They were married 17 years. He leaves his wife of 15 years, the former Pamela Imburgia, of Potomac; three children from his first marriage, Jean Gwaltney and Margaret Gwaltney, both of Chevy Chase, Md., and Thomas Gwaltney of Bethesda, Md.; five grandchildren; and a great-grandson.