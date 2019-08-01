Virginia W. LaPlante, book editor who made writing ‘a thousand percent better,’ dies at 88

At Harvard University Press for many years, and then for the rest of her life on a freelance basis, Ms. LaPlante edited many authors and numerous books of fiction and nonfiction about subjects that included psychology, literary criticism, and legal matters. Each manuscript, Herman said, would leave Ms. LaPlante’s hands more polished than it had been when she jotted down her first editing notes.

“You would send a draft in to her and with a very deft touch she would send something back to you that was just a hundred percent better — a thousand percent better,” said Dr. Judith Herman, who worked with Ms. LaPlante on books including “Trauma and Recovery.”

Good book editors can be as invaluable to authors as they are invisible to readers, and those writers who benefited from Virginia W. LaPlante’s talents were unsparing in their praise.

“You didn’t know you were a good writer until she made you a good writer,” Herman said. “That was her gift, and she did it with grace and kindness.”

Ms. LaPlante, who also was a mainstay of Brookline politics, serving for nearly 50 years as an elected Town Meeting member, was 88 when she died at home in Brookline June 28 from medical complications following a fall.

“My mother was really good at figuring out what you wanted to say and helping you say it,” said her daughter, the writer Eve LaPlante of Brookline, whose books “Seized” and “American Jezebel” were edited by Ms. LaPlante.

Though Ms. LaPlante helped everyone from authors to her grandchildren refine their thoughts, the clarity she brought out in writing was particularly indispensable to those she edited, Herman said.

“She was working to help you develop your ideas. She was not imposing her ideas on you,” Herman recalled. “That’s part of the generosity of editors in general and, I think, of her in particular.”

Ms. LaPlante focused on details small and large for books she edited — in some instances helping shape early ideas that led writers to pursue particular topics, her daughter said.

As an analogy, Herman invoked the pre-digital days of photography, when prints were developed in chemicals and retouched by hand afterward.

“In the old days, when there used to be darkrooms, one of the things that would happen after a rough print was made is that you would go around and touch it up with little bits of black,” she said.

“You didn’t even know the photo was fuzzy until you saw how it came to life, how clear it became, once you touched it up,” Herman added. “And that was Virginia’s gift. She turned things that were fuzzy and unfocused into something clear and persuasive.”

Ms. LaPlante could be equally persuasive promoting ideas, proposals, and people in local politics, said Arthur Conquest, who served with her as a Town Meeting member, and whose own entry into elective politics was launched at her urging.

He had written columns for the Brookline Tab newspaper when “one day, in 1998, I heard a knock on my door and she was standing there and asked me if I would be interested in joining Town Meeting. To be quite honest I didn’t know what she was talking about,” Conquest recalled.

More concerned with national politics, he hadn’t considered participating in local elections.

He wasn’t the only candidate she guided into politics. In Precinct Six, she helped lead the “Neighbors Together” group and was a mainstay of its newsletter, Conquest said. Through that group, she recruited many Brookline candidates over the years.

“She was a very, very sweet, dedicated person who was committed to people who don’t necessarily get support,” Conquest said. “A lot of younger people are in Town Meeting because of Virginia LaPlante.”

He recalled that she also was at the forefront of the town’s progressive politics. “People in Brookline like to say they’re liberal and progressive, but I think you can set people like Virginia and myself apart as being revolutionary progressives, separate from everybody else,” he said.

“You name a major social justice issue,” he added, “and Virginia was right there.”

Virginia Wilson was born in 1930 in Pittsburgh, the youngest of three sisters. Her father was Philip J. Wilson Jr., a chemical engineer who also taught at the University of Pittsburgh and what is now Carnegie Mellon University. Her mother, Virginia Eaglesfield, stayed home to raise the children.

At Bennington College, from which she graduated in 1952, Ms. LaPlante studied with the poets Stanley Kunitz and Howard Nemerov, and she wrote her thesis on the work of William Faulkner. After graduating, she began her career with entry-level editing jobs in Boston, working at the Beacon Press and Little, Brown publishing houses before marrying Joseph A. LaPlante Jr. in 1953.

They moved to Hartford for his work teaching at the University of Connecticut School of Law, and they had a daughter before divorcing in 1962.

Ms. LaPlante, who counted among her ancestors Puritans from the Colonial era, returned to Boston and settled in Brookline. She began working as an editor with Harvard University Press, where she stayed until retiring in 1988. From then on she worked as a freelance editor.

In 1974, she married Carl Dreyfus Jr., an insurance agent with whom she spent summers in Rockport and countless hours on tennis courts. “I think they met on the tennis court,” Eve said. “They loved tennis.”

Mr. Dreyfus, who had served as president of the Boston Urban League, died in 2010.

In addition to her daughter, Eve, Ms. LaPlante leaves three stepsons, Peter Dreyfus of Brookline, Andrew Dreyfus of Newton, and Tony Dreyfus of Jamaica Plain; four grandchildren; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in First Parish in Brookline.

“She was a very quiet person with a sort of powerful will, and probably would have liked to have a louder voice herself, but didn’t, and so she helped other people find their voices,” Eve said.

Such an approach made Ms. LaPlante well-suited for the behind-the-scenes nature of editing as she worked on books — a green pencil and eraser at the ready.

“She always had a manuscript out on the kitchen table that she was working on,” Eve said. “She was always writing in her neat handwriting in green pencil on these manuscripts.”

Herman, who sought out Ms. LaPlante as a freelance editor, recalled that “it was always a pleasure working with her.”

“She had a devotion to the craft that was really breathtaking, I thought,” Herman said. “She was elegant. Not in an affected way, but in a very genuine, down-to-earth way. And she was funny. She just made the whole enterprise cheerful and common-sensical.”

