Martin Mayer, prolific and protean author and critic

Martin Mayer called himself an old-time freelancer, batting out 1,000 words a night before dawn. But for a half-century, Mr. Mayer was a Renaissance man of letters, taking readers on behind-the-scene tours of Wall Street, Madison Avenue, the practice of law, the solemn delights of a Spanish guitar, and the tangles of a racially divisive New York City teachers strike.

NEW YORK — Martin Mayer, an author, journalist, and critic of remarkable diversity who wrote more than 40 books and hundreds of articles for laymen that demystified lawyers, banking, thorny school problems, and the raptures of classical music, died Thursday at his home on Shelter Island, N.Y. He was 91.

Advertisement

Along the way, he churned out three novels; wrote columns for Esquire magazine; was a music critic for a British journal; wrote for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and a dozen other periodicals; composed reports for the Ford, Carnegie, and Kettering Foundations; was chairman of a local school board in New York; and served on White House panels in the Kennedy and Reagan administrations.

A free-spirited son of two New York City lawyers, Mr. Mayer entered Harvard in 1943 at age 15 under an experimental program. It was a mistake. He and his roommate exploded a chemical concoction outside a college gymnasium as naval trainees ran up one morning. (No one was hurt.)

“Dad was a terrible student,” Thomas Mayer wrote in an e-mail. “He said they canceled the program after he was admitted. He played way too much poker and bridge, paid attention only to courses that interested him, almost never got out of bed before noon, and wrote for The Harvard Crimson under an assumed name (I think Moriarty) because he was almost always on probation.”

Advertisement

He did not graduate with the class of 1947, as listed in biographies. “He failed to pass the requirement of a foreign language and left without a degree,” his son said. “First he tried Russian, then he tried German, and finally passed Italian and got his degree two years late.”

In a 1966 autobiographical sketch, Mr. Mayer acknowledged his academic shortcomings. “My field was economics and I also worked in philosophy and music,” he said. “But such statements give an inaccurate impression: most of my time went to the wartime version of The Harvard Crimson, to tournament bridge, poker, horse racing, one or two young ladies and totally unsupervised reading.”

After college, he edited a scholarly labor publication, a pulp detective magazine and paperback Westerns. Landing at Esquire in 1951, he edited fiction, wrote articles and finished his first novel, “The Experts” (1955), about the intrigues of an ambitious politician. Then he embarked on what he called the nonfiction writer’s dream — “writing pretty much what I want to write, as I want to write it.”

Many of his books examined familiar professions and institutions, with titles like “Madison Avenue, U.S.A.” (1958), “Wall Street: Men and Money” (1960), “The Schools” (1961), “The Lawyers” (1967), “About Television” (1972), “The Bankers” (1974), “The Builders: Houses, People, Neighborhoods, Governments, Money,” (1978) and “The Diplomats” (1983).

The titles made them sound perhaps like quickie surveys, but they proved to be serious books, often years in the making, that treated complex subjects with respect if not total justice. Reviewers and professionals often cited oversimplifications and said readers might be misled. The very title of “The Lawyers,” for example, suggested to one reviewer a wallow into the murkier gimmicks of the legal profession.

Advertisement

“It is nothing of the kind,” Thomas Lask observed in The Times, noting that the author devoted five years to the book. “It is a highly researched, many-faceted presentation of what a lawyer is, how he is trained, what he does to earn his money, how many different kinds there are, what opportunities are open to him and how he makes out financially in comparison to the rest of us.”

Mr. Mayer’s dissection of Madison Avenue won The New Yorker’s nod of approval for his “skill in assimilating his findings, organizing his material and presenting it, with a nice leavening of anecdote, illuminating shoptalk and fascinating lore.”

One of Mr. Mayer’s most ambitious projects detailed New York’s 1968 teachers’ strike, a crisis over decentralization that closed the city’s public schools when a newly created community school board in the largely black Ocean Hill-Brownsville section of Brooklyn fired many white, mostly Jewish teachers and administrators. The teachers’ union demanded reinstatements. Families boycotted the schools. Chaos and violence erupted, and accusations of racism and anti-Semitism swirled for months.

Mr. Mayer’s 23,000-word recapitulation in The New York Times Magazine, and a follow-up book, “The Teachers Strike: New York, 1968” (1969), were largely criticized along partisan lines. But Murray Kempton, in a New York Post column, “Homage to Martin Mayer,” wrote: “What counts is that Mayer has pursued the details; even those of us who argue with him are in his debt for that risk.”

Advertisement

Despite some negative reviews, Mr. Mayer’s “The Bankers” was a bestseller in 1975, and his computer-age update, “The Bankers: The Next Generation” (1997), was a hit with readers and critics. Jennifer Kingson Bloom, in The American Banker, called the sequel “the first popular book to examine what it means to be a banker in the age of electronics and mergers.”

And Peter Passell, in The Times, hailed Mr. Mayer’s “erudite, witty and only occasionally jargon-choked observations.” The book, he said, “can be heavy going for the uninitiated. But that’s just Mayer showing off. Follow his usually delightful ramble through the boardrooms and byways of high finance, and you’ll learn more than you ever thought you wanted to know.”

Martin Prager Mayer was born in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 1928, the only child of Henry and Ruby (Prager) Mayer. His parents represented labor unions and left-wing causes. Martin attended public elementary schools and McBurney, a now-defunct prep school for boys run by the YMCA.

“I literally cannot remember a time when I was not writing something essentially for my own satisfaction, but also with confidence of the grace that others were going to read it,” Mr. Mayer told World Authors. “Politically I was brought up on the non-communist left, and I stay there, though sometimes uneasily.”

In 1949, Mr. Mayer married Ellen Moers, an author and professor of literature. She died in 1979. In 1980, Mr. Mayer married Karin Lissakers, a Swedish-born writer and former State Department official who subsequently became the US executive director of the International Monetary Fund.

Advertisement

In addition to his son Thomas, from his first marriage, Mr. Mayer leaves his wife; another son from his first marriage, James; two children from his second marriage, Fredrica and Henry; and five grandchildren.

Mr. Mayer, who also had a home in Manhattan, golfed and swam for years, reserving late nights for writing. Often that writing was about music.

From 1952 to 1975, he critiqued classical recordings for Esquire, and from 1985 to 2004 he was the New York critic for Opera magazine. He wrote “The Met: One Hundred Years of Grand Opera” (1983); reviewed concerts and opera for Musical America magazine, and wrote articles for High Fidelity and Opera News.

In The Times magazine, he profiled Igor Stravinsky, Herbert von Karajan, George Szell, Rudolf Bing, and Marilyn Horne. His article on Andrés Segovia and his Spanish guitar vibrated with insights: “Like Dolmetsch (who resurrected the recorder), Landowska (who restored the harpsichord) and Casals (whose revisions in the technique of the cello made Bach’s suites for that instrument playable in an age of exact intonation), Segovia in effect invented an instrument.”

Mr. Mayer’s novels include “A Voice That Fills the House (1959), about itinerant musicians, and “Trigger Points” (1979), a thriller about a murderous sniper.

In “All You Know Is Facts” (1969), Mr. Mayer called writing for magazines a craft, but not an art.

“Self-effacing remarks, from a writer acknowledged as one of the best in the field,” Gerald Walker wrote in The New York Times Book Review. “But he has a point. One doesn’t read Mayer primarily for pleasure, or insight, or to be moved. One reads him to understand — to find out who did what, why and when.”