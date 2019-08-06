Dorothy Olsen, daring aviatrix with WASPs during World War II, dies at 103

Mrs. Olsen, one of the few surviving WASPs, the long-unrecognized corps of female pilots who flew vital domestic missions for the Army Air Forces during World War II, died July 23 at her home in University Place, Wash. She was 103. Her daughter, Julie Stranburg, confirmed her death but did not cite a specific cause.

‘‘I just love to fly,’’ she recalled decades later to the Chinook Observer of Long Beach, Wash. ‘‘From the time I was a little girl . . . until the time I was flying night missions as a Woman Airforce Service Pilot over moonlit Texas during World War II, I just loved to fly.’’

WASHINGTON — Growing up on her family’s Oregon farm, Dorothy Olsen would scale the barn and then leap down into a pile of hay for the thrill of those few glorious seconds when it felt as if she were flying.

Mrs. Olsen — then Dorothy Kocher — was working as a dance instructor in Portland, Ore., when she joined the WASPs in 1943, the year the program was established.

‘‘World War II was a total war,’’ Molly Merryman, the author of the volume ‘‘Clipped Wings: The Rise and Fall of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPS) of World War II,’’ said in an interview. ‘‘And what that meant was that all men, women, children, citizens needed to have a war role.’’

Mrs. Olsen, who through her 20s had scrimped to pay for the flight lessons necessary to obtain a private flying license, was one of more than 25,000 women who applied to be WASPs, one of 1,879 candidates accepted, and one of 1,074 to complete the training program, according to Army statistics.

She traced her interest in airplanes to a book she had read as a girl, ‘‘The Red Knight of Germany,’’ about Baron Manfred von Richthofen, a German flying ace during World War I.

WASPs were treated as civilians and were limited to domestic flights, which freed more men to fly in combat.

But the women’s missions — which totaled 60 million miles, according to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum — were of critical importance and sometimes of life-threatening danger.

The women ferried planes from factories to their points of embarkation for the war, performed test flights, and towed targets for gunnery practice. In some cases, Merryman said, they flew German or Japanese planes that had been captured and transported back to the United States to be tested for vulnerabilities. A total of 38 WASPs died during the course of the program.

‘‘The government didn’t treat us so well,’’ Mrs. Olsen told the Chinook Observer. ‘‘A bay mate was killed in a plane crash and the rest of us had to take up a collection to get her body back home to Portland because they wouldn’t pay for it.’’

Mrs. Olsen, who said she flew more than 20 types of planes, became known for the moxie she brought to the sky. At least once, she flew her plane upside down for a thrill. Another time, the beauty of the night sky overcame her.

‘‘The moonlight came over Texas, and I was able to get big band music. It was the closest to heaven I have ever been,’’ she said. ‘‘When I saw the lights of Coolidge Runway, I was excited and I came in low and buzzed the base before landing. It was 11 o’clock during wartime, and I guess I woke up everybody. The commander had a few words with me.’’

The WASPs disbanded in 1944, the year before the war ended. Only in 1977 did they receive full veterans’ benefits and only in 2010 did they receive the recognition that their admirers thought to be their due, with the conferral of the Congressional Gold Medal.

Dorothy Eleanor Kocher was born in Woodburn, Ore., on July 10, 1916.

In 1945, weeks after the end of the war in Europe, Dorothy Kocher married Harold Olsen. After raising their children, she ran antique shops near her University Place home, where she had lived since the 1960s. Her husband died in 2006. She leaves their children, Stranburg, of Beaverton, Ore., and Kim Eric Olsen, of University Place; a grandson; and a great-grandson.