Morton Bahr, 93, led communications workers into digital age

Mr. Bahr, who began his career as a telegraph operator, was president of the Communications Workers of America from 1985 to 2005, running a union that today represents about 700,000 public and private sector employees in technology, media, airlines, and law enforcement.

From 1999 to 2001, Mr. Bahr was also the president of the Jewish Labor Committee, a national advocacy group, which said the cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

NEW YORK — Morton Bahr, a national labor leader who helped his fellow communication workers survive threats to their jobs posed by digital technology and corporate revamping, died July 30 at his home in Washington. He was 93.

He presided during the convulsive breakup of AT&T’s Bell System as a telephone service monopoly, as mandated by a 1982 consent decree. Bell had employed a half million union workers.

By forming partnerships with educational institutions and negotiating with management, Mr. Bahr started job retraining programs. He also secured child care benefits and flexible schedules to give employees more latitude for work, study, and family.

In 2001, the Morton Bahr Distance Learning Scholarship was established in his honor at SUNY Empire State College to help adult workers with full-time jobs pursue college studies.

Mr. Bahr also expanded his base by recruiting members from beyond the volatile telecommunication industry, incorporating the Association of Flight Attendants, the International Typographical Union, the International Union of Electrical Workers, the Newspaper Guild, and the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians.

“Morty understood that the CWA’s power depended on economic leverage,” Harry Charles Katz, director of the Scheinman Institute on Conflict Resolution at Cornell University, said in an e-mail, “and he cleverly found ways to counteract the loss in traditional sources of union power that occurred when telecommunications technology made switchboard operators obsolete and when microelectronics altered the work of telecom network technicians.”

His successor as union president, Chris Shelton, said in a statement, “Morty was comfortable whether he was in the company of presidents of the United States, in the halls of Congress, or on a picket line.”

After he retired in 2005, Mr. Bahr was on the board of the National Housing Partnership Foundation.

Mr. Bahr leaves his wife, Florence; a son, Daniel; a daughter, Janice Bahr; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.