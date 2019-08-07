Steve Sawyer, Greenpeace Activist and Leader, Dies at 63

Over nearly three decades, starting in the late 1970s, Mr. Sawyer rose from being a low-paid canvasser for Greenpeace, going door to door to solicit donations and memberships, to running the organization, whose global headquarters is in Amsterdam.

The cause was complications of pneumonia stemming from lung cancer, his wife, Kelly Rigg, said.

NEW YORK — Steve Sawyer, a leader of the environmental group Greenpeace and one of the first activists on the global stage to sound the alarm over the threat of climate change, died July 31 in a hospital in Amsterdam, where he lived. The Boston native was 63.

He came of age with the group, embodying its radical spirit in his early activist days, then helping to lead it to the forefront of the global environmental movement.

Perhaps his most dramatic Greenpeace expedition was in 1985, when he was on board the group’s flagship vessel, the 130-foot trawler Rainbow Warrior, on a campaign to stop France from testing nuclear weapons in the South Pacific.

The ship had sailed to New Zealand to lead the protest and was docked in Auckland when two explosions ripped through its hull and sank it, killing the ship’s photographer. French intelligence agents had planted the bombs.

Mr. Sawyer, the senior policy person on board, was in port celebrating his 29th birthday.

An international outcry galvanized the anti-nuclear movement, brought donations to Greenpeace, and helped end nuclear testing in the Pacific.

“Greenpeace had some of its greatest triumphs in the years Sawyer was at the helm,” Brian Fitzgerald, a former Greenpeace activist, wrote in an appreciation after the death.

These included a 1991 treaty signed by a dozen countries to close Antarctica to gas, oil, and mineral exploration for 50 years; an agreement, signed by all the member nations of the United Nations, to phase out a succession of ozone-depleting chemicals, a move that has helped the ozone layer to recover; and a 37-country pact to ban the dumping of radioactive waste at sea.

In addition, he said, Mr. Sawyer had “led Greenpeace to begin campaigning in earnest against climate change long before most of the environmental movement understood the threat.”

Stephen Gregory Sawyer was born in Boston, to Winslow Allen Sawyer and Frances (Wheeler) Sawyer. His father was an engineer and his mother a piano teacher.

He grew up in Antrim, N.H., and graduated from Haverford College in Pennsylvania with a philosophy degree. After college he had no clear sense of what he wanted to do until, while he was living with friends in the Boston area, a Greenpeace canvasser rang his doorbell seeking donations. Mr. Sawyer soon signed up to be a canvasser himself.