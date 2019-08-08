Barbara Shailor Borosage, labor activist for unions and in government, dies at 72
WASHINGTON — Barbara Shailor Borosage, a former labor union officer who from 2010 until retiring in 2014 was the State Department’s special representative for international labor affairs, died Aug. 2 at her home in Annapolis, Md. She was 72.
The cause was pulmonary fibrosis, said her husband, Robert.
Mrs. Borosage spent her early career as international director of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and then as the AFL-CIO’s international affairs director. At the AFL-CIO, she was an adviser to presidents John Sweeney and Richard Trumka on international policy, and she oversaw the work of field offices supporting unions in 55 countries.
She helped move the US labor movement’s international focus away from the anti-communist emphasis of the Cold War years to the emerging global economy in which international cooperation among unions was seen as a path toward protecting workers’ interests.
She fought for the inclusion of workers’ rights provisions in international trade agreements, and she traveled the globe as a union and later US federal officer, spotlighting and working to improve such situations as substandard conditions at a Boeing aircraft factory in China and fire safety hazards in Bangladesh after more than 1,000 garment workers were killed in a fire.
‘‘She could travel seamlessly between different worlds — whether it was meeting with a high-level diplomat or world leader or an agricultural worker from a developing nation,’’ Liz Shuler, secretary treasurer of the AFL-CIO, said in a statement after Mrs. Borosage’s death.
A native of New York City, Mrs. Borosage graduated from Ohio State University in 1972. She became a flight attendant and was assigned to the aircraft chartered by the presidential campaign of Senator George McGovern, sparking her interest in politics.