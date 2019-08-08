Barbara Shailor Borosage, labor activist for unions and in government, dies at 72

WASHINGTON — Barbara Shailor Borosage, a former labor union officer who from 2010 until retiring in 2014 was the State Department’s special representative for international labor affairs, died Aug. 2 at her home in Annapolis, Md. She was 72.

The cause was pulmonary fibrosis, said her husband, Robert.

Mrs. Borosage spent her early career as international director of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and then as the AFL-CIO’s international affairs director. At the AFL-CIO, she was an adviser to presidents John Sweeney and Richard Trumka on international policy, and she oversaw the work of field offices supporting unions in 55 countries.