Founder of national restaurant chain Jason’s Deli dies

BEAUMONT, Texas — The businessman who founded the national restaurant chain Jason’s Deli more than 40 years ago in Texas has died.

A Jason’s Deli statement says Joe Tortorice Jr., founder and chairman of the board, died Saturday at age 70. A company spokeswoman says Mr. Tortorice had battled cancer.

The Beaumont-based company says Mr. Tortorice was the grandson of Italian immigrants and it was his father’s investment in a little sandwich shop that inspired him to open his own restaurant.