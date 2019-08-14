Myrna Katz Frommer and Harvey Frommer, authors of baseball books and oral histories, die a week apart at 80 and 83

Yet despite the distance from their childhoods, “Brooklyn stays with you — that special time, that special place,” they wrote in “It Happened in Brooklyn,” one of the oral histories they coauthored. “It keeps coming back like a song.”

Myrna Katz Frommer and Harvey Frommer left their New York City upbringing for the Long Island suburbs before moving 23 years ago to Lyme, N.H., where they remained the rest of their lives, co-teaching an oral history class at Dartmouth College and often writing books together.

They were born nearly four years and a few neighborhoods apart in Brooklyn, N.Y., and became writers together — though at first only his was the name on the cover of sports books whose writing quality owed much to her careful editing.

Harvey and Myrna Frommer died a week apart, almost to the hour — he on Aug. 1 of metastatic lung cancer, she on Aug. 8 of complications from Alzheimer’s disease. He was 83, she was 80 .

The more prolific author of the two, Harvey Frommer was a baseball historian, writing or co-writing more than 50 books about topics including the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, Shoeless Joe Jackson of the Chicago White Sox, Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park, and the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry.

Myrna, like Harvey, taught in high schools, colleges, and at the graduate level, and along with collaborating with him on books, she wrote articles for a variety of publications.

The two also earned doctorates at New York University, where they met working at the college newspaper before marrying in 1960.

“My dad was extremely ahead of his time when it came to women’s issues — singlehandedly promoting, advancing, and supporting my mom to get her PhD, encouraging her to publish, and later designing a master’s course at Dartmouth where they could both teach together,” their daughter, Jennifer Frommer, said in a eulogy at her father’s service.

“My mom would often talk about the fact that she wouldn’t have any professional life if not for my father — that she credited him for her professional successes — her career, which made her very happy,” said Jennifer, a senior vice president at Columbia Records in New York. “She called him the ‘idea man.’ ”

Harvey always had ideas aplenty for books, and boundless energy for writing.

“Even at the beach he would have a clipboard with him, with stacks of paper, and he would be writing,” said his son Frederic J. Frommer, who collaborated with his father on some books and is head of the sports business practice at Dewey Square Group in Washington, D.C.

“My dad was always working, always hustling, trying to find the next new project,” Frederic added in an interview. “In his later months, he was telling me he had this idea for a double biography of Ted Williams and Joe DiMaggio. He was determined to write one more book.”

Early on, Myrna entered the family writing business to help refine Harvey’s creativity.

“When he started his writing career, she was his incredible editor. She read everything he wrote,” Frederic said. “He was cranking out a book a year. Not everything was smooth, and she would polish everything. She was an incredible asset to him all those years.”

Harvey’s solo books included “A Yankee Century,” “Baseball’s Greatest Managers,” “Remembering Yankee Stadium,” and “Remembering Fenway Park.” “Red Sox vs. Yankees: The Great Rivalry” was among the books he and Frederic coauthored.

Other oral histories Myrna and Harvey cowrote included “Manhattan at Mid-Century,” “It Happened in the Catskills,” and “Growing Up Jewish in America.”

The oral history books were “my favorite kind of writing,” Harvey once wrote in a letter that their other son, Ian Frommer, a mathematics professor at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., quoted from in his eulogy. Those books, Harvey added in the letter, were the “most intellectually challenging, and working with her is fun.”

Harvey Frommer was born Oct. 10, 1935, the son of Max Frommer, a cab driver, and Fannie Wechsler, a homemaker, and grew up in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood.

Myrna Katz was born March 29, 1939, and grew up in Brooklyn’s Bensonhurst section, a daughter of Gertrude Bernstein, a homemaker, and Abraham Katz, a furrier — both Russian immigrants.

Myrna and Harvey went to New York University as undergraduate and graduate students. He finished with a bachelor’s degree, master’s, and doctorate, she with a bachelor’s and a doctorate.

No matter where they lived, no matter where they worked, no matter what they wrote, “they were both Brooklyn kids, through and through,” Frederic said. “They always had that Brooklyn vibe, that Brooklyn sensibility, that Brooklyn accent.”

Harvey, however, broke ranks with the borough and the Brooklyn Dodgers to become a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, in part to emulate Stan Musial, the team’s star through his youth.

“Even when he got sick, he would talk about the fate of his own cancer and the fate of the Cardinals almost with the same level of anxiety,” Frederic added.

Though baseball had been a passion since boyhood for Harvey, his marriage helped guide him toward a career writing about the sport. “My mom’s side was much more intellectual and valued the written word more,” Frederic said. “My mom’s side really rubbed off on my dad.”

After a stint as a sportswriter in Chicago for a wire service, Harvey served in the Army National Guard. He taught at a high school and at City University of New York while he and Myrna raised their children on Long Island.

Myrna was a high school teacher, a book editor, and college teacher before they moved to New Hampshire and began teaching at Dartmouth.

“My dad was an iconoclast, a rebel, an outlaw, and a storyteller,” Jennifer said in her eulogy.

Harvey once recalled that along with the usual grades, as a teacher, he sometimes handed out “other ones, like ‘C+ -.’ What the heck did that mean?” Ian said in his eulogy. “Or my favorite, ‘F+++.’ Did that mean you failed but in a great way?”

In the introduction to “New York City Baseball: The Golden Age, 1947-1957,” Harvey spoke of the many interviews he conducted for that book — his seventh.

“I did not know it then, but I was working as the oral historian I would become, disguised even to myself,” he wrote. “And the great strength of ‘New York City Baseball’ and many of the other books I have created rests on the oral history, the multitude of voices and memories I was able to reach and record.”

In addition to their three children, Harvey and Myrna leave her sister, Caroline Katz-Mount of Jersey City, N.J., and six grandchildren.

A service has been held for Harvey, and private services will be held for Myrna.

Memory played a starring role in all their books, from co-written oral histories, such as “It Happened on Broadway,” to oral histories Harvey penned alone, such as “Where Have All Our Red Sox Gone?”

Myrna also appraised the insistent tug of memories in a 1979 essay for The New York Times, when the family moved to a larger suburban home. She considered herself “ruthless” when ridding their house of items ideal for garage sales, but she lingered over courtship letters to and from Harvey and their children’s school papers.

“They will all go on with me from this house to the next, the very baggage of myself,” Myrna wrote.

“From every corner of a house well lived in come the treasures of our day,” she added. “Wrapped in tissue paper and enclosed in cardboard, the most amorphous and most permanent thing of all — the time of our lives — is ready to come along to a new address.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.