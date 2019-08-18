Cedric Benson, one of the most prolific collegiate, 36

‘‘He was as good as you'll ever see as a football player and as tough as they come,’’ said Brown, who recently returned to coach North Carolina following a long run at Texas. ‘‘But what I'll remember most is what a special, special person he was. We always enjoyed talking with him because he was such a bright and unique guy.’’

Mr. Benson was a key player in the Univesity of Texas Longhorns’ resurgence under coach Mack Brown.

AUSTIN, Texas — Former NFL running back Cedric Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA history, died in a motorcycle accident Saturday night in Texas. He was 36.

At the scene of the accident, Austin police Sergeant Eric Wilson said the motorcycle was traveling on Ranch to Market Road 2222 when a white minivan pulled out from another road, according to the Austin American-Statesman. A passenger on the motorcycle was also killed and two people in the van suffered minor injuries.

Speed may have been a factor in the crash, which happened at the bottom of a hill, according to the newspaper.

A few hours before the accident, he had a photo of a BMW motorcycle on his Instagram account with the caption “My Saturday Evening.”

Mr. Benson was one of the top high school recruits out of the West Texas town of Midland. According to Texas Football magazine, he is eighth on the career rushing list for Texas high schools. He led Midland Lee to three straight state championships, the only three in school history, from 1998-2000.

Mr. Benson played at the University Texas from 2001-2004 and his 5,540 yards ranks second at the university and ninth in NCAA history. He scored 64 career touchdowns with the Longhorns and won the Doak Walker award, given to the nation’s top running back, in 2004.

The only player in school history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in four seasons, he inducted into the school’s Hall of Honor in 2014.

Mr. Benson was drafted No. 4 overall by the Bears in 2005 and helped Chicago reach the playoffs the following season. He had his finest years with Cincinnati from 2008-11, taking over as the featured back on a team that made the playoffs twice but lost in the first round each time.

Mr. Benson ran for a career-high 1,251 yards while leading a playoff push in 2009, the first of three straight 1,000-yard seasons. He also led the Bengals to the playoffs in 2011.

‘‘Once he bought into our system, he was like a flower. He just blossomed,’’ former Bengals running backs coach Jim Anderson said. ‘‘He gave us an element we didn’t have. We had complementary guys, but Cedric gave us a missing element. He was a good man. He was one of my guys and it hurts.’’

‘‘He showed his Texas toughness in leading us to a division championship in just his second season with us,’’ Bengals owner Mike Brown said.

Mr. Benson played one season with Green Bay, where he started the first five games in 2012 before suffering a season-ending Lisfranc fracture in Indianapolis on Oct. 17.

He finished his NFL career with 6,017 yards and 33 total touchdowns.

Mr. Benson returned to Austin after his playing career and set up a foundation, NUFCED, to aid underprivileged children and families.

Those efforts included helping repair damage at the home of the first victim killed in a series of bombings in Austin in early 2018.