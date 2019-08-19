Gina Lopez, who led crackdown on mines in the Philippines

The outspoken Ms. Lopez landed the job of acting environment secretary when President Rodrigo Duterte came to power in 2016. And she wasted no time in going after major mining companies that she said had flagrantly violated the country’s environmental laws.

Her death, from multiple organ failure, was confirmed by the ABS-CBN Foundation, a social development group of which she was the longtime chairwoman.

MANILA — Gina Lopez, a former environmental activist who introduced a broad crackdown on Philippine mining companies after she was appointed the country’s environmental secretary in 2016, died Monday. She was 65.

She ordered 23 mines to shut down and about five others to suspend operations. She also canceled 75 lucrative contracts for mines that she said threatened watersheds.

In moving to halt the operations of 28 of the country’s 41 mining companies, she was taking aim at businesses that accounted for about half of Philippine nickel production, which environmentalists said had left rivers, rice fields, and watersheds stained red with nickel laterite.

“I’m going to do the right thing and let the dice fall where it may,” Ms. Lopez said when she canceled the mining permits. “And I am going to hope that maybe these politicians, even if they’re funded by mining money, must have love for God and country in their hearts.”

But Ms. Lopez’s swift assault on the industry faced stiff opposition from influential mining groups, and she was forced from her job when the Philippine Congress denied her confirmation to the post just 10 months after Duterte appointed her.

“What a waste,” she said after she was forced out. “Everyone would have benefited from the management and care of the environment.”

Salvador Panelo, a spokesman for Duterte, called her one of the country’s “most passionate Cabinet members” and said her “environmental advocacy and legacy remains unparalleled to this day.”

“She fiercely fought powerful interests in the mining sector, as well as in industries having negative effects on our ecology,” he added.

A scion of the family behind the country’s storied ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corp., Ms. Lopez was the longtime head of the ABS-CBN Foundation, the media conglomerate’s charitable arm, which spearheaded various notable environmental projects.

Until Ms. Lopez took the job of environmental secretary, advocates say that government corruption had for decades let Philippine mining companies skirt environmental regulations, resulting in deforestation, flattened mountaintops, and heavy metal contamination of water and soil.

After her brief foray into government, Ms. Lopez continued with her environmental advocacy, promoting sustainable tourism in the Philippines before she died, according to the ABS-CBN Foundation.

“What I do is I follow my heart and right now, my heart wants to do this,” Ms. Lopez said, according to ABS-CBN.

Born Dec. 27, 1953, Ms. Lopez was the second of seven children of Eugenio Lopez Jr., the former chairman and chief executive of ABS-CBN, and Conchita La’O. The Lopez family founded ABS-CBN, which was seized by the military under the rule of dictator Ferdinand Marcos in the 1970s.

At the ABS-CBN Foundation, she oversaw many projects, including rescuing children from domestic violence with the country’s first hot line against child abuse and promoting educational television. But it was the danger mining operations posed to human health that drew her greatest attention.

Calling any mining operation in a watershed dangerous, she said allowing such activity was “like saying that gold and nickel are more important than the water that our people drink.”