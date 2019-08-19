Al Jackson, tough left-hander on original Mets, dies at 83

NEW YORK — Al Jackson, the slender left-hander whose pitching provided a semblance of hope for the historically woeful New York Mets of the early 1960s, died on Monday in Port St. Lucie, Fla. He was 83.

His death was announced by the Mets, who did not specify the cause. Mr. Jackson, who also served as the pitching coach for the Boston Red Sox under manager Don Zimmer in the late 1970s, had a stroke in 2015.

The 1962 Mets, an expansion team in its first season, won 40 games and lost a record 120, but Little Al Jackson, as he was known — he was 5 feet 10 and weighed 165 pounds — was a bright spot. He threw all four of the Mets’ shutouts that season, among them a one-hitter.

He won eight games and lost 20, but he did not lead the team in losses. The former Dodger right-hander Roger Craig, also victimized by the Mets’ dreary lineup, went 10-24.

Mr. Jackson was a mainstay for the Mets through their first four seasons. He then was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals and was a member of their pennant-winning 1967 team.

He pitched for the Mets again in 1968 and briefly at the beginning of their “Miracle” season of 1969, when they rose up to become World Series champions. He was later an instructor, mostly in the Mets organization.

Mr. Jackson was a cheerful sort, but when he took part in Old-Timers’ Day at Shea Stadium in June 1972, the memory of his many frustrating outings continued to vex him.

“How do I explain to my kids what losing was like?” he lamented. “Every time you put on a uniform you want to win, but something would always happen to us.”

Mr. Jackson’s most remarkable outing came at the Polo Grounds, the Mets’ home for their first two seasons, when he went all 15 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing 215 pitches, on the afternoon of Aug. 14, 1962. He gave up just six hits but lost, 3-1, when the Phils rallied for a pair of runs after a two-base error by first baseman Marv Throneberry, known derisively as Marvelous Marv for his fielding and base-running mishaps.

Mr. Jackson got the Mets’ first victory at Shea in April 1964, shutting out the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he threw a two-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds that May. He outpitched the future Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, 1-0, on the final weekend of the season, when the Cardinals were fighting for a pennant — which they nonetheless went on to win.

He was a favorite of manager Casey Stengel going back to the Mets’ first spring training camp at St. Petersburg, Fla.

“He’s artistic,” Stengel was quoted as saying by the sports writer Leonard Shecter in his book “Once Upon the Polo Grounds” (1970). “I know this because he was fielding the bunted balls. He’s got a chance because how many pitchers have I got? He’s very intelligent and his wife’s a school teacher. He looks like he’s been pitching baseball for 10 years.”

“He rambles a little bit,” Mr. Jackson said of Stengel. “But I think I understand him.”

Alvin Neill Jackson was born on Dec. 26, 1935, in Waco, Texas, and grew up there. He was signed by the Pirates in 1955 out of historically black Wiley College in Marshall, Texas, and pitched briefly for them in 1959 and 1961. The Mets selected him for a $75,000 fee in the expansion draft.

Mr. Jackson tossed 10 shutouts for the Mets from 1962 to 1965. He was 8-20 for the second time, in 1965, but that year, as in the Mets’ inaugural season, he didn’t lead the team in defeats: Jack Fisher, like Craig, lost 24 games.

Mr. Jackson was traded to the Cardinals after that season in a deal that brought them the third baseman Ken Boyer, a former National League Most Valuable Player.

He posted a 13-15 record with a sparkling 2.51 earned run average for the 1966 Cardinals, then went 9-4 for their pennant-winners of 1967 and threw a one-hitter against Houston. But he was not included on the Cardinals’ World Series roster.

Mr. Jackson concluded his pitching career with the Mets and the Reds in 1969. He had a career 67-99 record with 14 shutouts.

Zimmer, another original Met, hired Mr. Jackson as pitching coach for his first season managing the Sox in 1977.

He was fired at the tail end of the 1979 season, as an injury-depleted pitching staff stumbled in the second half of the season and the Sox finished third in the AL East, with a 91-69 record. Several Sox players expressed disappointment at the firing.

“He made a big difference,’’ said Bob Stanley, who credited Mr. Jackson with helping him mature from a young thrower into a consistent pitcher.

Catcher Carlton Fisk said, simply, “How come it's always the nicest guys who get fired?’’

Mr. Jackson was pitching coach for the Baltimore Orioles from 1989 to 1991. He was later a bullpen coach for the Mets under Davey Johnson and a manager, pitching coach, and roving instructor in their farm system.

The Mets said in a statement it would be ‘‘impossible to calculate the number of players and staff he touched and influenced during his career.’’

His survivors include his wife, Nadine; his sons, Reggie, who pitched in the Mets’ minor league system, and Barry; and two grandsons.

Ron Darling, the former Met pitcher and current Met broadcaster, recalled that when he was with New York’s Tidewater farm team in the early 1980s, Mr. Jackson, then the pitching coach, taught him to throw a split-fingered fastball. More important, Darling said, was Mr. Jackson’s emphasis on the need for devotion to the craft in a serious, professional way.

In his book “The Complete Game” (2009), written with Daniel Paisner, Darling related how Mr. Jackson spoke of the times when black players were barred from segregated hotels and restaurants.

Darling took a lesson from that. “I had no choice but to take the gift of my situation more seriously,” he wrote. “I couldn’t take anything for granted.”