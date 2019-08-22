Celso Piña, Mexican cumbia artist and ‘accordion rebel,’ dies at 66

WASHINGTON — Celso Piña, a self-taught Mexican accordionist who turned his hometown of Monterrey into an unlikely oasis for cumbia, the Colombian dance music, then became a Latin music superstar with his fusion of rock, reggae, ska, hip-hop, tropical music and Northern Mexican rhythms, died Wednesday at a hospital in Monterrey. He was 66.

The cause was a heart attack, his record label, La Tuna Group, said in a statement. Mr. Piña was in the midst of a North American tour, with a performance this past Saturday in Milwaukee and an Aug. 30 show scheduled in Arlington, Texas.

In what was apparently his last tweet, he wrote Wednesday in Spanish: ‘‘There is no one who resists cumbia.’’ The tweet included a video of one of his biggest hits, the semi-autobiographical dance tune ‘‘Cumbia Sobre el Rio,’’ in which his group sings in Spanish: ‘‘From Monterrey, a Colombian cumbia for everyone.’’