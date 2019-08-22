Judge Darrell L. Outlaw, who spoke out against the prevalence of guns, dies at 95

“I sit here daily and see these guns and they must be eradicated from the community,” he said.

On a February day in 1985, Judge Darrell L. Outlaw picked up an unloaded pistol that was evidence in a crime and — dangling it from his fingers as far away as his arm could reach — he lamented the state of affairs in the community, as he presided over a robbery case in Dorchester District Court.

Judge Darrell Outlaw spoke at the arraignmentof James Villaroel, 21, a suspect in the killing of Charleston Sarjeant, on April 24, 1992.

Judge Outlaw, who had lived in Quincy and was 95 when he died Aug. 15, didn’t shy from making bold statements or taking serious steps while serving on the bench.

Five years after he publicly decried the abundance of firearms, he published an opinion piece in the Globe calling for the State Police to augment the Boston Police presence in Dorchester and Roxbury.

“The Boston Police Department has done an admirable job under difficult conditions during this crisis, but it needs reinforcements,” he wrote in March 1990, during a year of many murders in those neighborhoods. He added that “if just one shooting was prevented, one youngster saved from being maimed or killed, it would be worth the effort.”

Two years later, he spoke out again, after a particularly brutal murder in Uphams Corner.

“People in Roxbury, Dorchester, and Mattapan deserve better than this,” Judge Outlaw said from the bench during a suspect’s arraignment in 1992. “We need more police out in these areas. Years ago, I asked for more police. They laughed at me when I said, ‘Call out the National Guard.’ ”

In an interview with the Globe afterward, he said a “plantation mentality” toward blacks in Boston could be the reason why there wasn’t a greater police presence, even after highly-publicized, violent crimes. And he drew a contrast between Boston’s predominantly black and predominantly white neighborhoods.

“You can bet your bottom dollar that if it happened in South Boston or West Roxbury there would be enough police to take care of the problems,” he said.

Using everything at his disposal, he also at times set bail beyond a defendant’s reach. He did so memorably in October 1992, the day after a new state law took effect that gave judges discretion to consider the danger defendants pose to the community, and to set bail accordingly to keep them off the streets.

During a hearing for a man charged with possessing a small amount of crack cocaine, the public defender — a third-year Boston College Law School student who hailed from Nebraska — asked for bail to be set at $200. Citing “the serious nature of the crime,” the prosecutor sought $10,000.

Judge Outlaw then set bail at a $1 million surety bond or $100,000 in cash.

The public defender appealed the bail ruling, which went on to set a Massachusetts precedent when the Supreme Judicial Court unanimously decided a few months later that changes the state Legislature had made to existing Massachusetts bail laws ran afoul of due process protections under the US Constitution.

In the case before Judge Outlaw, the defendant had no prior criminal convictions. He had been arrested after police discovered the crack cocaine and a strongbox with $44,350 while searching his Blue Hill Avenue in home.

“Under the new bail law just signed yesterday, this man is a danger to the community,” Judge Outlaw said when he set the high bail. “He’s a dealer in drugs — at least on the surface he has all of the paraphernalia.”

An SJC justice subsequently reduced the bail amount to $10,000 cash, pending the court’s full review of the defendant’s appeal, and he was able to post bail while awaiting trial.

That case wasn’t Judge Outlaw’s only high-profile moment on the bench, or the only time he set a high bail.

He had drawn plaudits from the Boston Police in April 1989 when he set bail at $1 million for a Brooklyn, N.Y., man who was charged with dropping a bag containing $100,000 of cocaine during a foot chase in the Grove Hall neighborhood.

Born in Hyde Park on Nov. 28, 1923, Darrell L. Outlaw was a son of a son of the Rev. Guy and Louberria Outlaw. His father had been a hospital chaplain.

From 1943 to 1946, during World War II and immediately afterward, Judge Outlaw served in the Army Air Forces.

According to his resume, he graduated in 1949 with a bachelor’s degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C., and then attended Suffolk University, from which he received a bachelor’s in government and a master’s in education. In 1961, he graduated from Portia Law School, which later was renamed New England School of Law, and then New England Law Boston.

In later years, Judge Outlaw was a longtime trustee of his law school, “and in 2007 was named its first African American president,” New England Law Boston said on a website.

His early jobs out of college included working as a youth counselor and as a Suffolk Superior Court probation officer. After passing the bar exam, he was in private practice for a few years before serving as an assistant corporation counsel for the City of Boston from the late 1960s through the end of the ’70s.

In the 1960s, he twice ran for state representative in Roxbury, where among his campaign issues was ending the harassment of blacks in public housing projects. He also made a Democratic primary bid for lieutenant governor — all without success.

Judge Outlaw was among a handful of black leaders who campaigned in 1978 for Edward J. King, who defeated Governor Michael S. Dukakis that fall in the Democratic primary, and went on to become governor.

In April 1980, King appointed Judge Outlaw to serve as chairman of the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. The following January, King nominated him to become a Dorchester District Court judge.

Judge Outlaw married Mattie B. Paschal in 1988.

“He was a very intelligent man, a man of very few words,” she said. “He listened, and everything had to be precise. He gave it a lot of thought whenever he had to make any kind of decision. He also had a fabulous sense of humor.”

A service has been held for Judge Outlaw, who in addition to his wife leaves his three daughters, Penny, Kathy, and Karen, and his stepson, Alto Spencer.

Burial was in Wildwood Cemetery in Winchester.

Despite setting high bail in some cases, Judge Outlaw tried to find ways to help those who might benefit from something other than a jail term. On that day in 1985 when he complained about the prevalence of guns, he told one of the defendants that “everyone who knows me knows I try to give a person a break,” even though that case resulted in him imposing a prison sentence.

“He would always say of himself, ‘I’m firm, but I am fair,’ ” his wife recalled.

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bmarquard@globe.com.