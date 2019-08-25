Former Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley dies at 66

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences announced Jaitley’s death in a statement, but did not give any details.

NEW DELHI — Former finance minister Arun Jaitley of India, a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first-term Cabinet, died in a New Delhi hospital on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

He was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago, after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

Jaitley held the finance portfolio in Modi’s Hindu nationalist-led government from 2014 through this year but chose not to run for reelection because of poor health.

Jaitley was diabetic and had weight-loss surgery in 2014, received a kidney transplant in 2018, and traveled to the United States in January for unspecified medical care.

He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Modi said on Twitter that Jaitley ‘‘was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India.’’

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was extremely saddened by the news.

‘‘A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished minister, he contributed immensely to nation building,’’ he tweeted.

A lawyer who first got involved in politics as a student leader at Delhi University in the 1970s, Jaitley also served as a minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Atal Behari Vajpayee, the prime minister at the time, from 1999 to 2003.

In Modi’s government, Jaitley held the portfolios of finance, defense, and corporate affairs.

In Vajpayee’s government, he had controlled information and broadcasting, as well as disinvestment, and later law and justice and company affairs.

From 2009 to 2014, he served as leader of the opposition in India’s upper house of Parliament.

Jaitley loyally carried out some of Modi’s more controversial economic initiatives, including tax and welfare overhauls and overnight demonetization — which took 86 percent of the nation’s cash out of circulation, leaving hundreds of millions of people temporarily without funds.

Early this year, Jaitley authored an interim federal budget with a string of populist giveaways, from affordable housing to a health plan for millions of poor people, in an attempt to woo voters ahead of last spring’s election.

As he fell sick, the budget was presented to Parliament by acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in February.

India’s stock market took a hit after Jaitley announced a 10 percent tax on some long-term capital gains, saying that stock market returns were ‘‘quite attractive, and it was time to bring them under the ambit of capital gains tax.’’

India had the world’s fastest-growing economy in 2018, but it has started to lose steam. The Department of Economic Affairs reported that growth slowed in 2018-2019, to under 7 percent in the most recent quarter from 8 percent in mid-2018, hobbled by consumer demand, weak growth in investment, and drooping exports.