Patty Abramson, founder of women’s venture capital fund, dies at 74

Starting in 1979, Mrs. Abramson spent a decade as a partner at Hager, Sharp & Abramson, a prominent female-led marketing and communications firm in Washington; its client roster included the League of Women Voters and the Women’s Legal Defense Fund.

WASHINGTON — Patty Abramson, a Washington-based business executive who founded one of the country’s first venture capital funds dedicated to investing in businesses owned by women, an enterprise that attracted national attention with its strategy of supporting a long-overlooked pool of entrepreneurs, died Aug. 24 at her summer home on Nantucket Island. She was 74.

Advertisement

She later started her own communications shop before creating the Women’s Growth Capital Fund in 1997 — a response, she said, to the frustrations she encountered earlier in her career when she sought a line of credit for a business opportunity.

Even years after the passage of the 1974 Equal Credit Opportunity Act, a consumer-protection law prohibiting banks and other lenders from discriminating against women, some banks persisted in requiring female loan applicants to have male co-signers. More than two decades later, when Ms. Abramson proposed the Woman’s Growth Capital Fund, a male investment banker scoffed at her idea.

Despite such inauspicious encounters, Mrs. Abramson and two partners — one man, one woman — attracted $8 million in venture capital within the first year of operation and won a US Small Business Administration designation allowing the firm to tap into tens of millions of dollars more based on how much it continued to raise.

Mrs. Abramson was a ‘‘trailblazer’’ by starting one of the first funds led principally by women with the express goal of investing in female entrepreneurs, said Amy Millman, the founder of Springboard Enterprises, a Washington company that seeks to cultivate female business leaders and investors.

Advertisement

‘‘What we do is not about having an antagonistic relationship,’’ Mrs. Abramson said. ‘‘It’s not a crusade or about punishing anyone. It’s about getting our foot in the door. It’s about having a place at the table.’’