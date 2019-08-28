Don Rodman, whose philanthropy helped Greater Boston’s poorest children, dies at 88

“A lot of these things weren’t around when I was growing up, but there were people that helped my mother and I,” he told the Globe that December 2007 day. “I know what that kind of help can mean.”

A dozen years ago, at the conclusion of a free theater outing Don Rodman and his wife, Marilyn, had sponsored for more than 1,600 of Greater Boston’s disadvantaged children, he spoke about why he worked so hard to give so much to so many.

Mr. Rodman created an annual bicycling event, called the Rodman Ride for Kids, that raised tens of millions of dollars.

As he rose from a single-parent Dorchester household during the Great Depression to become one of the state’s most successful car dealers, he remained determined to help, and to help some more.

Advertisement

Mr. Rodman, who founded and owned Rodman Ford Sales in Foxborough and whose charities have raised and given away more than $150 million, died Tuesday in his Canton home. He was 88.

“His biggest gift to charity was himself — his own time, his words, and his example,” said Jack Connors, a friend and philanthropist who was a founder of the advertising agency now known as Hill Holliday.

Raising a total of $143 million as of last year through the annual bicycling event called the Rodman Ride for Kids, and sending some 68,000 children to plays and musicals over the years through the Marilyn Rodman Theatre for Kids program, Mr. Rodman and his wife had a reach among the region’s youngest and poorest residents that admirers said was unparalleled in Boston.

On the day he died, 150 children were on an all-expenses paid trip to Disney World in Orlando, an annual excursion supported by the Rodman charities.

“Don Rodman was well-known as a highly accomplished businessman, but his life encompassed even greater achievements, most notably his dedication to family and friends,” Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley said in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

“Through extensive philanthropic works Don and his late wife, Marilyn, lived the Hebrew teaching of tikkun olam, selflessly performing good works to repair the world and better the lives of all people,” the cardinal added. “Their extraordinary dedication to the Rodman Ride for Kids established an enduring legacy. Through the gifts of their time, effort, and financial support they also supported numerous programs for children and families, including Catholic Charities, which greatly benefited from their generosity.”

Though Mr. Rodman had known as a boy what it was like to be poor, his philanthropy was driven as much by his sense that those who achieve success have a duty to give back — and that doing so makes them better people.

“I’d say there’s a good amount of people who are generous, but not enough,” he told the Globe in 2015. “There’s room for improvement.”

Through his encouragement and tutelage, many others committed time and money to a wide range of philanthropic efforts, even if they couldn’t do so on as grand a scale.

“The result is that so many hundreds of charities benefitted because of him,” said Bob Scannell, chief executive of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester, on whose board Mr. Rodman was chairman emeritus.

“When it comes to children, Don was without a doubt the greatest philanthropist in the city,” said Scannell, who added that Mr. Rodman augmented his high-profile organizations with countless smaller acts of charity for which he purposely avoided publicity.

Advertisement

“He does things behind the scenes that would knock your socks off,” Scannell said.

Along with serving as president of the Rodman Ride for Kids, founded in 1991, and as a trustee of the Don and Marilyn Rodman Foundation, Mr. Rodman was chairman emeritus of Catholic Charities of Boston and a trustee for Robert F. Kennedy Children’s Action Corps.

Mr. Rodman was born in 1931. The family Ford business was founded in 1960 and as president, Mr. Rodman formerly ran the company with his brother, Gerry, who died in 1999.

In the 2015 Globe interview, Mr. Rodman spoke of leaving high school to join the Army and learn auto mechanics. That decision proved to be fortunate for more than the education he sought.

He was stationed in Sacramento and was home on leave when a neighbor set him up on a blind date with Marilyn Cipoletta. “I wanted to get married, and her father’s comment was, ‘If he loves you, tell him to wait until he gets out of the service,’ ” he said in an interview for her obituary when she died in 2013.

Mr. Rodman returned to California, and many long-distance phone calls later, he moved back for good. They married in 1952.

“To know Marilyn was to love Marilyn. She was very special, and not just for me,” he said.

Indeed, he shared that life lesson whenever he spoke with teenagers: “I always say to them the most important decision you’re going to make in your entire life is who is going to be your mate. And that’s the truth. And I was very lucky.”

Advertisement

In the years since she died, Mr. Rodman visited her gravesite daily until he was no longer able to do so.

When he could no longer drive himself, “each one of us took him out every day, and he brought flowers,” his son Brett said of the trips he and his four brothers took turns making with their father.

Near the end, Brett added, “he couldn’t get out of the car, but we brought him every day. That’s all he wanted to do — to spend an hour with mom.”

Though Mr. Rodman referred to himself as a Jewish kid from Dorchester, his work with Catholic Charities was so extensive that he was proclaimed a Knight of the Order of St. Gregory the Great for his work by Pope John Paul II about a quarter century ago.

And even though Mr. Rodman counted among his friends and acquaintances the city’s most powerful executives and numerous sports celebrities — some of whom would visit his business to greet customers — he measured everyone by what they did for others.

“He’d say, ‘I’m not interested in how much he’s made, I’m interested in how much he’s given,’ ” said James T. Brett, a longtime friend who is chief executive of the New England Council.

Mr. Rodman, Brett added, “was always reaching out and helping people and teaching people that you have to give of your time, you have to give of your fortune, because God has blessed us. He lived the life. He walked the walk.”

Advertisement

Four years ago, “Rodman’s Ride and Other Stories of Giving” was published. The book is a mix of memoir and chronicles of how Mr. Rodman and others came to engage in philanthropy.

If the inspiration of others wasn’t enough, Mr. Rodman noted, a little self-interest might prompt others to follow their example.

“Scientific research has confirmed that giving people are happier, healthier, more successful, and live longer,” he said in 2015. “So how much more motivation do you need to get involved than to know that you’re just going to be a better person?”

In addition to Brett, who lives in Canton, Mr. Rodman leaves his other four sons, Gene and Bart, both of Braintree, Curtis of Canton, and Craig of Natick; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in B’nai Tikvah in Canton. Burial will be in Sharon Memorial Park.

Because his own giving was on such a large scale, Mr. Rodman always stressed that every contribution matters, no matter how seemingly small.

“You can give your time,” he said. “You can give your shoulder. You can give your heart.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.