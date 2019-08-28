Tim Bell, 77, brazen PR Man for Thatcher and Other Leaders

Charming, often ruthless, and blessed with leading-man looks, Mr. Bell took a roguish delight in shading the truth on behalf of clients and causes. He was a right-leaning establishment figure to the core, and he was awarded a knighthood in 1991 and a peerage in 1998, but he fought and strategized like an outsider only intermittently concerned with rules.

His death was confirmed by his former business partner, Piers Pottinger, in a statement. The statement said he died after a long illness, although no specific cause was given. Associates said Mr. Bell had a stroke in 2016 and had been in poor health for several years.

NEW YORK — Tim Bell, an irrepressible pioneer in the field of political public relations who helped Margaret Thatcher and Britain’s Conservative Party win three elections, then advised an assortment of corporations, alleged criminals, and dictators including Chile’s Augusto Pinochet, died Sunday at his home in London. He was 77.

“Morality is a job for priests, not PR men,” he told The New York Times last year. “Morality is in the eye of the beholder.”

Mr. Bell came to prominence courtesy of a three-word slogan, “Labour isn’t working.” It had been conceived by a colleague at Saatchi & Saatchi, the advertising firm founded by brothers Charles and Maurice Saatchi, where he worked at the time. After the firm won the Conservative Party account, in advance of the 1979 general election, Mr. Bell became the company’s conduit to Thatcher.

Like every good account man he brought along a courtier’s patience and thick skin. Thatcher initially hated “Labour isn’t working,” Mr. Bell often said, because it mentioned her opponent’s party, and at first she didn’t notice the double entendre. In his telling, he had to hold his ground through several of her tirades, which included attacks on his intelligence.

Banking on his reputation as Thatcher’s spin doctor, Mr. Bell left Saatchi & Saatchi in 1985 to cofound a PR firm, which evolved into Bell Pottinger. Though never the largest or most profitable company of its kind, Bell Pottinger was usually part of any story about how London became the reputation-laundering capital of the world.

The company would eventually count among its clients Alexander Lukashenko, the dictator of Belarus; the sultan of Brunei; repressive regimes in Bahrain and Egypt, and Oscar Pistorius, the Olympic sprinter, just after he had been accused of murdering his girlfriend.

“For all his many flaws, he was a titan of the PR industry,” said Francis Ingham, director general of the Public Relations and Communications Association, a trade group. “He courted controversy and controversial clients, and although there are many who disapproved of some of his clients, I think everyone would acknowledge his enormous talents.”

After leaving Bell Pottinger, Mr. Bell set up a new PR company, Sans Frontières Associates, though he was often sidelined by health problems.

Timothy John Leigh Bell was born Oct. 18, 1941, in a suburb of Northern London. He was the son of Arthur Bell, a salesman for a food production company who hailed from Belfast. When his son was 5 years old, Arthur Bell left his Australian-born wife, Greta Findlay, for South Africa.

Tim Bell married three times, first in his 20s, to Suzanne Cordran. In 1988, he married Virginia Wallis Hornbrook, with whom he had two children, Alicia Wallis Bell and Harry Leigh Bell. They divorced in 2016, and in 2017 he married Jackie Phillips.

His survivors include his wife and two children.