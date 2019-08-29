Dawda Jawara, Gambian founding father who led country for 24 years, dies at 95

Dr. Jawara was considered the founding father of Gambia, a narrow country of 2 million dominated by the Gambia River and surrounded on three sides by Senegal. Modest and self-deprecating, he was raised in the nation’s rugged interior and went on to survive a bloody rebellion before being deposed by another coup in 1994.

His death was confirmed by President Adama Barrow, who said that Dr. Jawara made Gambia ‘‘a champion of international peace, justice, and human rights.’’ Local media reported that he died at his home in the coastal suburb of Fajara.

WASHINGTON — Dawda Jawara, a veterinary surgeon who treated cattle in Gambia before helping his tiny West African nation achieve independence from Britain, then presided over its pro-Western, multiparty democracy for 24 years as the country’s first president, died Aug. 27 near Banjul, the capital. He was 95.

For seven years, he watched from exile in London as his successor, Yahya Jammeh, steered the country toward the strongman-style rule that Dr. Jawara had rejected for so long. He was eventually allowed to come home, where he settled with his two wives — legally recognized in Gambia — into a role as an elder statesman and national icon, celebrating Gambia’s 50th anniversary and the recent return to democracy.

The Scottish-educated Dr. Jawara was said to be Gambia’s only veterinarian when he began working in the mid-1950s for the British colonial government. ‘‘There’s not a cow in the Gambia that doesn’t know me personally,’’ he once said. That connection to the countryside, and to the civil servants laboring alongside him, helped launch his political career just as independence movements were taking hold across the continent.

Dr. Jawara became a leader of the People’s Progressive Party, was elected to Gambia’s House of Representatives in 1960, and became prime minister and head of government two years later. He was instrumental in negotiating the country’s 1965 independence, a milestone he celebrated with a mansa bengo — a traditional ‘‘gathering of kings’’ — that included the Duke and Duchess of Kent, guests from some 30 nations, and a coterie of ‘‘soothsayers and standard bearers,’’ according to the BBC.

His efforts earned him a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II, the country’s head of state until a referendum made Gambia a republic and Dr. Jawara its first president in 1970. He won handily in subsequent elections and generally drew high marks for overseeing an open political culture and free press, with Washington Post journalist Leon Dash writing in 1980 that Gambia was ‘‘the only West African nation to combine unruffled independence with genuine, multiparty democratic government.’’

But Dr. Jawara also struggled with droughts that devastated the country’s agricultural, peanut-driven economy, and with intermittent reports of corruption and nepotism. Those charges contributed to a 1981 coup, led by a 27-year-old Marxist revolutionary who announced he was installing a ‘‘dictatorship of the proletariat.’’

Dr. Jawara was visiting London at the time, attending Prince Charles’s wedding to Lady Diana Spencer, and relied on the Senegalese army — Gambia did not have a military — to drive the rebels out of the capital. One of his wives and several of his children were reportedly seized as hostages, and when hostilities ended after one week, officials put the death toll at 500. Unofficial estimates rose as high as 2,000.

The incident spurred the creation of Senegambia, a loose confederation between Senegal and Gambia that lasted for eight years. Jarawa eventually turned toward Nigeria for military support.

He was driven from office in July 1994, when disgruntled soldiers loyal to Jammeh — then a 29-year-old army lieutenant — staged a bloodless revolt. Dr. Jawara escaped the country aboard a US Navy warship, fortuitously anchored off Banjul for military exercises, and unsuccessfully called on Britain and the United States to return democracy to Gambia.

Dawda Kairaba Jawara was born in the central Gambian town of Barajally on May 16, 1924. His father was variously described as a prosperous trader and a farmer, who selected Dawda out of his six sons to receive schooling in the capital, then known as Bathurst. Dr. Jawara studied veterinary medicine at the University of Glasgow, graduating in 1953, and returned to Gambia.