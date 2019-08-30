Donnie Fritts, who bridged soul and country music, dies at 76
Donnie Fritts, a songwriter, singer, and piano player who helped shape both the soul music made in Muscle Shoals, Ala., in the 1960s and the outlaw country sensibility that bucked Nashville norms in the 1970s, died on Tuesday at a hospital in Birmingham, Ala. He was 76.
His death was confirmed by his friend and musical collaborator Andreas Werner, who said Mr. Fritts had been in declining health and had recently undergone heart surgery.
Though better known to enthusiasts of American roots music than to the general public — and probably better known as the pianist in Kris Kristofferson’s band than as a performer in his own right — Mr. Fritts was a creative force in Southern popular music for more than two decades.
As part of a close circle of songwriters working in Northern Alabama in the ’60s, he wrote or co-wrote signature songs for the likes of the soul singer Arthur Alexander (“Rainbow Road,” with Dan Penn) and the Box Tops (“Choo Choo Train,” with Eddie Hinton). “Choo Choo Train” is also featured on the soundtrack of Quentin Tarantino’s latest movie, “Once Upon a Time. . . in Hollywood.”
Mr. Fritts and Hinton also wrote the disarmingly intimate “Breakfast in Bed,” a centerpiece of Dusty Springfield’s landmark 1969 album, “Dusty in Memphis.”
“That’s one of the great honors, to be on that album,” Mr. Fritts said of “Dusty in Memphis” in a 2017 interview with the weekly Nashville Scene.
A colorful character on-screen and off, Mr. Fritts appeared alongside Kristofferson in Frank Pierson’s 1976 remake of “A Star Is Born.” He also played keyboards on the movie’s theme song, “Evergreen,” written by Barbra Streisand and Paul Williams, which won a Grammy for song of the year.
Mr. Fritts was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 2008.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna (Frazier) Fritts. His brother, Luther, known as Wayne, died in 2014.