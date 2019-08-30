Ningali Lawford-Wolf, indigenous Australian actress, dies

Ms. Lawford-Wolf spent more than two decades playing indigenous roles, enlightening audiences about the experience of aboriginal Australians.

Her death, from complications of an asthma attack, was confirmed by her partner, Joe Edgar, with whom she lived in Broome, a town on Australia’s northwest coast.

NEW YORK — Ningali Lawford-Wolf, an indigenous Australian actress who brought the world of her people to the stage and, most notably, to the screen in the film “Rabbit-Proof Fence,” died Aug. 11 in Edinburgh, where she was touring with the Sydney Theater Company. She was believed to be 52.

“What people saw in her,” Edgar said, “was a real, genuine personality that was not pretentious.”

Advertisement

Ms. Lawford-Wolf originally trained as a dancer with the Aboriginal Islander Dance Theater and later performed with the Bangarra Dance Theater, both in Sydney. Her stage breakthrough came in 1994 with a critically praised one-woman show, “Ningali,” which portrayed through dance, song, and satire her struggle to maintain her identity as an aboriginal woman in mainstream Australia.

She said she wanted to challenge white people’s generalizations about aboriginal Australians. “I am sick and tired of people categorizing us,” she told The Age of Melbourne in 1995. “I’m sick and tired of people just talking.”

“That’s why I’m doing this,” she added, “because I was one of those people — talk, talk and no action.”

Ms. Lawford-Wolf was born in the remote community of Wangkatjungka in Western Australia, probably in 1967 but possibly in 1968. (Edgar said there was no official record of her birth.) She spoke three languages — Gooniyandi, Walmajarri, and Wangkatjungka — but little English until she was 11.

Her father, who worked on a cattle farm, had been forcibly removed from his own parents as a child under a national policy designed to assimilate aboriginal children, known as the “stolen generations.” He reinforced to his own children that in order to educate white Australians, they would have to become adept at navigating deftly between the indigenous and white realms.

Advertisement

“If you want to say something in anger they won’t listen to you,” Ms. Lawford-Wolf said in an interview with The Observer of London in 1995. “So you’ve got to learn to be diplomatic, to learn to change it all around, to do it in their little syrupy way.”

“I think,” she added, “I’ve managed to perfect that.”

At 13, Ms. Lawford-Wolf left for boarding school in Perth on a government scholarship. Soon after, she applied to go to the United States on an exchange program.

She was hoping to move to Hollywood, but at 17 she was instead posted to Anchorage, where, despite the fact that her first languages had no words for ice, she found similarities between her own experience and those of Native Americans.

“Their struggle in America made me realize our struggle more. Made me notice my culture, my language, my people more, and our fight for recognition,” Ms. Lawford-Wolf told The Canberra Times in 1995.

The advice a grandparent gave her in those crucial moments before she left Australia would later provide the foundation for “Ningali”: “Go wherever you want, be the very best. But if you lose your language, you lose your connection to you. You lose everything.”

Following the success of that show, Ms. Lawford-Wolf performed in stage productions for the Belvoir St Theater, the Black Swan State Theater Company, and the Sydney Theater Company.

Advertisement

She also appeared in films. In addition to Phillip Noyce’s “Rabbit-Proof Fence” (2002), which depicted the plight of three girls forcibly removed from their mother under the government assimilation policy, she was seen in “Bran Nue Dae” (2009), about a teenager trying to hitchhike home to his community, and “Last Cab to Darwin” (2015), in which she played the love interest of a taxi driver with terminal cancer. That performance led to a nomination for an Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Award for best actress in a leading role.

In 2002, Ms. Lawford-Wolf developed and starred in an improvised play together with Hung Le, an Australian Vietnamese actor and comedian. In the play, based on a true story, the two meet in a bar and crack jokes about race that at the time were uncomfortable for many Australians.

“Nobody had ever seen a Vietnamese and an aboriginal person onstage together before,” Le wrote in a tribute to Ms. Lawford-Wolf on Facebook.

By e-mail, he added that the show had “kicked the door open for comedy lovers who had never had the opportunity to hear blackfella stories before,” using a slang term for an indigenous Australian.

In recent years, Ms. Lawford-Wolf had also become involved in community work, advocating for indigenous Australians and mentoring students near her hometown. She became a director of the Kimberley Agriculture and Pastoral Co., a cattle company in northwest Australia owned and run by aboriginal people, which aims to grow alongside the biggest ranches in the country and provide jobs and economic benefits.

Advertisement

Most recently, she performed with the Sydney Theater in “The Secret River,” which she helped to develop. The play is an adaptation of Kate Grenville’s book about the conflict between indigenous and white settler families in the early 1800s.

In addition to Edgar, she leaves her children, Rosie, Jaden, Alexander, William, and Florence, as well as two grandchildren.