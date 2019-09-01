Nicolás Leoz, FIFA official charged in corruption scandal, 90

Mr. Leoz was the president of CONMEBOL, South America’s soccer confederation, from 1986 to 2013. He was also a longtime top executive of FIFA, international soccer’s governing body, which saw its leadership upended by a sweeping criminal case announced by the US Justice Department in 2015. He was one of more than 40 men charged as part of that inquiry.

NEW YORK — Nicolás Leoz, the most powerful man in South American soccer for more than two decades, who had spent recent years under house arrest in Paraguay fighting extradition to the United States on corruption charges, died on Wednesday. He was 90.

In a federal indictment, unsealed in May 2015, prosecutors accused Mr. Leoz of repeatedly soliciting and accepting six- and seven-figure bribes, engaging in schemes dating to 1991 that had diverted revenue from international soccer into his own pocket.

Among Mr. Leoz’s legacies at CONMEBOL was his relocation of that organization’s headquarters to Luque, Paraguay, near Asunción, where he won sovereign-territory status from national lawmakers — granting the headquarters legal immunity in the style of an embassy.

Even before US authorities charged Mr. Leoz in 2015 with multiple crimes, including money laundering, wire fraud, and racketeering conspiracy, he had been a subject of scandal.

As detailed by news reports and ethics investigations commissioned by FIFA, Mr. Leoz was accused of accepting bribes in the late 1980s and early 2000s from a Swiss sports marketing company in exchange for awarding that company lucrative broadcasting contracts. He was also accused by David Triesman, a British politician and the former head of England’s soccer association, of demanding a knighthood in return for his support of England’s bid to host the 2018 World Cup.

In 2013, after having won reelection for the sixth time as president of CONMEBOL, he resigned from both CONMEBOL and FIFA amid corruption allegations.

Of the dozens of people charged in the United States case, which touched multiple continents but centered on South America, Mr. Leoz was among those who had already stepped down from his job, making him absent from the Zurich meetings where his former colleagues were roused from bed in predawn police raids of a luxury hotel.

Interpol issued a so-called red notice for him, telegraphing his status as an international wanted person, and Paraguayan authorities placed him under house arrest.

Mr. Leoz’s lawyers denied any wrongdoing by their client and argued against his extradition to the United States, invoking his advanced age and deteriorating health. In 2018, a court in Paraguay approved his extradition, but Mr. Leoz appealed that decision, and at the time of his death it was pending before the country’s Supreme Court.

Nicolás Leoz Almirón was born Sept. 10, 1928, in Pirizal, in the Paraguayan Chaco, a remote area of the country. He studied to be a lawyer at the National University of Asunción.

Early in Mr. Leoz’s career, he worked as a sports journalist before joining Paraguay’s national basketball confederation. He began at CONMEBOL in 1972, when he was in his early 40s. He was 84 when he stepped down.

“Nicolás Leoz sometimes would confuse his personal finances with CONMEBOL’s finances,” Alejandro Burzaco, an Argentine sports marketing executive and cooperating defendant in the US case, testified at trial in Brooklyn in 2017. “He would steal from CONMEBOL.”

CONMEBOL, which has sought financial restitution from former officials who have been criminally charged, including Mr. Leoz, acknowledged in a brief message on Twitter that it had been informed of his death, but the organization did not reply to a request for further comment.

In 2015, on the day the United States announced the charges, FIFA’s ethics committee banned Mr. Leoz from working in national or international soccer. Lawmakers in Paraguay soon voted to revoke CONMEBOL’s legal immunity; in 2016, its headquarters, no longer a protected territory, was raided by the police, who seized evidence that was presented at the 2017 trial at which one of Mr. Leoz’s successors at CONMEBOL was convicted.