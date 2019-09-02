Franco Columbu, bodybuilder and Schwarzenegger friend, 78

Mr. Columbu was a talented boxer before he gravitated to powerlifting and bodybuilding in the mid-1960s. He stood under 5 feet 6 inches tall and usually weighed around 185 pounds, which might seem diminutive for an Atlas. But he sculpted his muscles enough to win titles like Mr. Universe, Mr. World, and twice Mr. Olympia, one of bodybuilding’s most prestigious honors. He was nicknamed the Sardinian Samson, after the island of his birth.

His death was confirmed by a doctor at the hospital, who did not specify the cause.

NEW YORK — Franco Columbu, an Italian bodybuilder whose herculean physique won him major titles in the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s, and who helped popularize the sport with his close friend Arnold Schwarzenegger, died on Friday at a hospital in Olbia, Italy. He was 78.

“Franco Columbu was never the biggest man on a bodybuilding stage, but he was usually the strongest,” an article in Muscle & Fitness magazine said in 2012, adding that he “was a three-ring circus unto himself” who would “regularly put on a deadlifting exhibition in which he’d pull more than 700 pounds before a stunned audience.”

Mr. Columbu met Schwarzenegger, the future film star, politician, and perhaps the most famous bodybuilder in the sport’s history, at a bodybuilding competition in Munich in 1965.

Mr. Columbu was Schwarzenegger’s best man when he married Maria Shriver in 1986, and they remained close.

“From the minute we met in Munich, you were my partner in crime,” Schwarzenegger wrote in a post that appeared on Medium and Facebook after Mr. Columbu’s death.

Mr. Columbu won his Mr. Olympia titles in 1976 and 1981 — he took some years off from the competition in between after he dislocated his left knee while racing with a refrigerator on his back during the 1977 World’s Strongest Man Competition.

Such feats of strength were hardly unusual for Mr. Columbu, whose website notes that his personal records included bench pressing 525 pounds, squatting 655 pounds, and dead lifting 750. In one scene in “Pumping Iron,” he casually lifts a car by the back bumper and heaves it out of a tight parking spot.

He thrived on the attention.

“As soon as it dawned on me that people noticed me when I competed, I made a point to become good at it,” he wrote in his memoir, “Coming on Strong,” with George Fels.

Mr. Columbu lived in Los Angeles. His leaves his wife, Deborah; a daughter, Maria; and three sisters, Anna, Gonaria, and Celestina.

Mr. Columbu was also a chiropractor, and in addition to his memoir wrote several books on bodybuilding and nutrition.

He noted that moderate exercise had its benefits, even if they might not include hoisting cars.

“This kind of program will not get you in shape for the Super Bowl,” he said in 1982 of a training regimen mellower than the ones he practiced, “but it will help to ensure that you are around for a great many football games to come.”