Robert Lautzenheiser, climatologist and scholar of New England’s weather, dies at 103

Mr. Lautzenheiser, who was still sending out monthly newsletters until two years ago, was 103 when he died Aug. 20. He had moved to Woburn last fall after living in his Reading house for 62 years.

“I guess everyone in meteorology is supposed to say they’re fascinated with New England weather, and I am,” he told the Globe in 1976. “The unusual is the usual around here.”

Robert Lautzenheiser collected and analyzed weather data for 77 years — longer than the lives of many who benefited from his knowledge — and he did so most of that time at his house in Reading. Among climatologists, he noted, this region has a particular appeal.

In 2015, a day before he turned 100, the National Weather Service honored him with the Benjamin Franklin award for his work.

“I didn’t suppose I’d make it this long,” he said with a laugh at the ceremony that October day, though those who knew him best, and who had read his precise reports for decades, thought he might stick around much longer.

For starters, retiring seemed always just beyond his grasp.

Mr. Lautzenheiser began working in a government job in Ohio as a climatologist in 1940 and joined the National Weather Service’s Boston office in 1956. He served as state climatologist for most of New England — Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island — until federal budget cuts eliminated the position.

Though he had to leave his downtown office — he once looked out over Boston from the Custom House — he didn’t want all those written records hauled off with the trash.

Persuading weather service officials to let him salvage decades of history, he moved four truckloads of file cabinets and records into his Reading home and started his own climatology business in 1973.

He then gathered and distributed weather information for the rest of his very long life.

“I think the last monthly bulletin I got was maybe the end of 2017,” said his son Will of Brookline. “He always recorded the data.”

Mr. Lautzenheiser’s work was valued by weather officials, TV forecasters, and casual meteorology fans who would call his home.

“He keeps us honest,” Kimberly Buttrick of the National Weather Service said at the 2015 ceremony, when she presented him with the Franklin award for 55 years of service in the Cooperative Observer Program.

Even Fred Ward, a former Channel 7 forecaster who earned a doctorate in meteorology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, consulted with Mr. Lautzenheiser regularly.

“I call him all the time,” Ward told the Globe in 1976. “If he doesn’t have a weather record, it doesn’t exist.”

In mid-December 1983, for example, Mr. Lautzenheiser reminded the Globe that Greater Boston historically had about a 50 percent chance of a white Christmas. His records showed that there was snow on the ground for 43 of the previous 88.

“While it is natural for many people to assume that Christmas and snow always go together,” he said, “that’s not the case.”

Along with providing data to the National Weather Service from his own observations and records, Mr. Lautzenheiser built a paying clientele that included media organizations such as the Globe, scholars in academia, and folks who called his home asking for research.

People could swear by his information, and many times he did, too — testifying in about 200 civil and criminal court cases.

In one trial, he testified about the number of inches of snow that had fallen when asked if a gun could have been hidden in a snowbank. In a civil case involving a slip and a fall, he assured the court that, yes, even when the temperature climbs above 32 degrees there can still be ice on the ground.

“I’ve worked for the accused and the state. It’s whoever thinks the weather will help them. I stick strictly to the truth,” he told the Globe in 2002. “I used to be nervous the first few times. After a while I liked it. The cross-examining lawyer tries to trick you. It’s kind of fun.”

Robert E. Lautzenheiser was born Oct. 29, 1915, in Blakeslee, Ohio, a town of little more than 100 residents in those days. He grew up a few miles away on a farm in Edon — a somewhat larger community of more than 600.

He was the fourth of five children born to Christiana Dirrim, who was known as Chrissie, and John A. Lautzenheiser, who along with farming became a teacher at a one-room schoolhouse.

“My father just proved to be an excellent student,” Will said. “Basically, he pursued education — that was his ticket out. I don’t think he felt constrained on the farm in any way, but his mind was powerful enough to get him out of there.”

Mr. Lautzenheiser graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in physics and pursued a doctorate at the University of Washington. Then the Great Depression curtailed his graduate studies after he had finished his course work but before he wrote a dissertation.

“He was called back to work on the farm,” Will said.

In 1939, Mr. Lautzenheiser married Elizabeth Marcy Morris, an artist, and they had two daughters. The following year, he found his calling when he landed a government climatologist job. His work took the family to Fort Wayne, Ind., to Chicago, and then in 1956 to Reading. Elizabeth died in 1967.

Two years later, he married Dorothy M. Potter — they met during a snowstorm, he would later say — and they had three sons.

“I’m not sure I would call him a renaissance man, but he really seemed like he could do anything,” Will said.

Mr. Lautzenheiser was still chopping wood into his 90s, and “he loved fixing things — anything that could be a puzzle to solve. He was a habitual crossword-puzzle solver,” Will added. “All these things brought joy to him, any time he could fix something.”

In addition to his wife, Dorothy, and son Will, Mr. Lautzenheiser leaves his two daughters, Anne Andrews of Kent, Ohio, and Mary Davies of Princeton, N.J.; two other sons, John of Londonderry, N.H., and Tom of Easthampton; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Old South United Methodist Church in Reading.

Mr. Lautzenheiser “was cheerful and had a very dry sense of humor and chuckled about a lot of stuff,” Will said. “He also had just an incredible work ethic — always to do the right thing.”

And though Mr. Lautzenheiser was born when cars weren’t commonplace, he “embraced technology,” his son said.

“I think he built the first television in town,” Will said. “As soon as computers came out, we had one. As soon as it could be used for incorporating weather data, he did that. He used an iPad, he sent e-mails, he was on Facebook. He loved it all.”

Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.