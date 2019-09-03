Dr. Donald Lindberg, who opened medical research to the world, dies at 85

Dr. Lindberg was a leader in medical informatics, the science of using computer technology to improve human health and the delivery of health care services. As the longtime leader of the library, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, he modernized, expanded, and transformed a trove of material, some of which dates to the 12th century.

His wife, Mary, said the cause was a cerebral hemorrhage sustained after he fell at home Aug. 12.

Dr. Donald A.B. Lindberg, who as director of the National Library of Medicine — the world’s largest — computerized its vast holdings and made them accessible to researchers around the world, died Aug. 17 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. He was 85.

“He changed fundamentally the way biomedical knowledge and health information is collected, organized, and made available for public use — in small villages in Alaska and Mali as well as in laboratories of Nobel prizewinners,” the library’s board of regents said in a resolution when he retired in 2015.

The library began humbly in 1836 as a few books in the office of the Surgeon General of the Army in downtown Washington. After several moves, it landed permanently on the sprawling campus of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda in 1962. Constructed during the Cold War, it featured 1-foot-thick limestone walls, more than 50 miles of subterranean bookshelves, and a pagodalike roof that could relieve pressure in case of an atomic bomb blast.

Dr. Lindberg, who was a professor of information science and professor of pathology at the University of Missouri, was named director of the library in 1984 and led it through three decades of astonishing technological advances.

“He envisioned the future of computers in medicine a generation before it happened,” said Robert A. Logan, a former senior staff member at the library who worked closely with Dr. Lindberg.

Under Dr. Lindberg’s tenure, the library began providing users with access to clinical trials, environmental data, genomic information, and molecular sequence data. The library’s website, established in 1993, was one of the first in the federal government.

His contributions went far beyond making material available online. He helped to establish the National Center for Biotechnology Information, which now provides access to the results of the human genome project and to current as well as historical full-text biomedical and life sciences journals.

The library also produced the “Visible Human Male” and “Visible Human Female,” which are detailed photographic images of cadavers and are used for diagnostic, educational, and industrial purposes. They were made possible by people who willed their bodies to science.

Eager to extend the library’s resources to underserved populations while respecting the traditions of those populations, Dr. Lindberg oversaw numerous exhibitions at the library of health-related information involving American Indians, Asian-Americans, people in the Arctic, the elderly, and those whose primary language is Spanish.

He married Mary Musick, a pediatric nurse, in 1957. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Donald Allen Bror Lindbergh II (who spells his surname with an “h,” as his grandfather had spelled it), and Jonathan Edward Moyer Lindberg; a brother, Charles Frank Lindberg; and two grandchildren. A third son, Christopher Lindberg, died in 1996.