Russ Conway, Eagle-Tribune sportswriter who brought down R. Alan Eagleson, dies at 70

In an interview that month with Macleans magazine, Mr. Conway said he was motivated by advice he had received years earlier from his father, Haverhill Deputy Fire Chief Paul S. Conway Jr., who told him: “If you ever get a chance to right a wrong in your lifetime, try to right it.”

On that day, and in large part because of years of investigative reporting by Mr. Conway, former NHL Players’ Association executive director and player agent R. Alan Eagleson pleaded guilty to mail fraud for his scheme to bilk hundreds of thousands of dollars from players.

In January 1998, Lawrence Eagle-Tribune sports editor Russ Conway walked into a Boston courtroom to the applause of a gathering of former National Hockey League players.

Along with Eagleson’s guilty verdicts in the United States and Canada, he was fined and sentenced to a prison term. He also was removed as a member of the Order of Canada and resigned from the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“All I’ve done is connect the dots,” Mr. Conway had told Sports Illustrated in 1996.

Mr. Conway, whose 1995 book “Game Misconduct” detailed his expose, died Aug. 20 of coronary disease at his home in Haverhill. He was 70.

He was “a guy you could trust,” said Mike Milbury, a former Bruins defenseman, player representative, and coach. “He enjoyed getting onto a story, getting multiple sources, and getting it right. He could be relentless and he was mostly responsible for Eagleson’s demise.”

A Pulitzer Prize finalist in 1992, Mr. Conway was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the writers’ category and was a member of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

“Russ lived for the scoop, but he also was very approachable, especially to new reporters on the beat,” said Globe sportswriter Kevin Paul Dupont, a Hockey Hall of fame media honoree. “In a very competitive business, Russ usually won, but did so without bombast or boasting, and he was sharp, patient, shrewd, and forever an independent thinker.”

Richard Johnson, curator of The Sports Museum in Boston, described Mr. Conway as a one-man Woodward and Bernstein “whose pen was as sharp as Gordie Howe’s hockey stick. He was the players’ champion.”

And no player was closer to Mr. Conway than Bruins legend Bobby Orr, who was breaking in with the Bruins in the 1960s at the same time that Mr. Conway was starting his full-time career at the Eagle-Tribune out of Northeastern University and covering the team.

They were about the same age and remained lifelong friends. Orr, who was misled and financially cheated by Eagleson, his former agent, told the Eagle-Tribune after Mr. Conway’s death that he was “as thoughtful a person I’ve ever met.” Mr. Conway “didn’t ask for anything,” Orr said. “That means a lot to me.”

When Mr. Conway began covering the Bruins, “we would talk a lot, more than a writer-player relationship,” Orr told the Eagle-Tribune.

He added that Mr. Conway, a longtime auto racing promoter and organizer, “took our family to some go-kart races, and my boys loved it. Next thing you know, we have a go-kart sent to the house by Russ.”

Mr. Conway said his attachment to the Bruins players and other NHL stars sparked his investigation into Eagleson’s activities.

“If your neighbor’s house is burning down, you’re not going to walk away,” he told Macleans.

Paul Kelly, a federal prosecutor in the Eagleson trial, and a former NHL Players’ Association executive director, said that “no person has done more for retired NHL players than Russ Conway, whom I admired for his passion for the sport and the guys who played it.”

Kelly added that Mr. Conway’s reporting also laid the foundation for the creation of the Senior Player Benefit, a supplemental pension paid to former players and widows that is cosponsored and paid each year by the NHL and the NHLPA.

“I never stopped thanking Russ for that,” said Ed Sandford, a former Bruins captain who was an NHL player in the late 1940s and ’50s.

An avid golfer, Mr. Conway played on some of the finest courses in the United States and Canada, and his companions on the links included the likes of Arnold Palmer. Mr. Conway, who retired from the Eagle-Tribune in 2005, directed the Allan B. Rogers Memorial Golf Tournament for many years.

The tournament has raised nearly $1 million for the Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund that has benefited thousands of families and individuals in need in the Merrimack Valley.

Friends and colleagues said Mr. Conway also organized fund-raisers, dinners, and special events to aid injured or ill race drivers.

“Russ was the best friend anyone could ask for,” said Roger Thibodeau, an auto racing photographer and reporter who once worked for Conway Associates, which formerly sold firefighting equipment in Groveland and Haverhill. “After Russ’s brother and my brother passed away, we were like the brothers we no longer had.”

A member of the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame, Mr. Conway was a cofounder of the New England Super-Modified Racing Association, opening and operating three tracks in New Hampshire — Star Speedway in Epping, Lee USA Speedway, and Hudson Speedway.

In the 1980s, Mr. Conway promoted the Showdown of Champions that brought nationally known NASCAR stars to New England tracks.

“I always enjoyed being with him and looked forward to coming up to New England. Russ certainly didn’t have to twist my arm,” said NASCAR champion Cale Yarborough. “I had great respect for him. Russ did things right.”

Russell George Conway was a son of Paul S. Conway Jr. and the former Betty George, who was a school teacher and former Groveland School Committee member.

Mr. Conway started his newspaper career at age 14, writing auto racing stories for the Haverhill Journal.

“As a journalist, he was tenacious,” Eagle-Tribune sports editor Bill Burt said of his mentor and friend. “He just never stopped. Russ always thought big, which is something I learned from him. It has always stuck with me. Be special.”

A service has been held for Mr. Conway, who leaves no immediate survivors.

At the Hockey Hall of Fame ceremonies in 1999, Mr. Conway was presented with the prestigious Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award, which made him a media member of the hall.

Among the guests he invited to that ceremony was Terry O’Reilly, a former Bruins star player, coach, and player rep.

“Thank goodness for Russ Conway,” O’Reilly said. “He walked the fine line between sportswriter, hockey fan, and friend, and managed to do all three at the highest level.”

