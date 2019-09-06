Robert Mugabe, longtime Zimbabwe leader, dies at 95

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Robert Mugabe, the longtime leader of Zimbabwe who was forced to resign in 2017 after a military takeover, has died.

His successor Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed Mugabe’s death in a tweet Friday, mourning him as an ‘‘icon of liberation.’’

Mugabe was a former guerrilla chief who took power after the end of white minority rule in 1980 and presided over a country whose early promise was eroded by economic turmoil and human rights violations.