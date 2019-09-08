WWII ‘Screaming Eagle’ veteran Henry Ochsner dies at 96

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. — World War II veteran Henry Ochsner, who landed on the beach at Normandy on D-Day and later received the French government’s highest honor for his service, has died. He was 96.

Family friend Dennis Anderson said Mr. Ochsner died Saturday at his home in California City of complications from cancer and old age.

As part of the Army’s 101st Airborne Division — known as the ‘‘Screaming Eagles’’ — Mr. Ochsner also fought at the Battle of the Bulge.