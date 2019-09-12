Happy families in bucolic settings, scuba divers in magical waters, and skiers amid majestic mountains floated above the harried and tired office workers who slogged to and from their trains.

Every weekday, 650,000 commuters and visitors who jostled through the main concourse could gaze up at Kodak’s Coloramas, the giant photographs that measured 18 feet high and 60 feet wide, each backlit by a mile of cold cathode tubing, displaying idealized visions of postwar family life — not to mention the wonders of color film.

For four decades the Eastman Kodak Co. occupied some of the most valuable advertising real estate in America: the vast wall above the east balcony in Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan.

Advertisement

Shortly after the first Colorama went up in May 1950, the renowned photographer Edward Steichen, then director of the Museum of Modern Art’s photography department, telegraphed Kodak: “EVERYONE IN GRAND CENTRAL AGOG AND SMILING. ALL JUST FEELING GOOD.”

Over the next 40 years, Kodak displayed 565 Coloramas in Grand Central, inserting new ones every few weeks.

The photographer responsible for more Coloramas than anyone else — 55 of them — was Neil Montanus, an athletic adventure-seeker whose photographic exploits included embedding himself with a onetime headhunting tribe in Borneo and leaping out of a Land Rover in Kenya to capture the image of a snarling cheetah face to face.

Mr. Montanus was 92 when he died on Friday under hospice care in Rochester, N.Y., his son Jim said.

He excelled at many things. He was a tenor who sang in church choirs and amateur opera productions. He was a sports coach and fitness buff who taught exercise classes and won a spot in the Rochester Tennis Hall of Fame.

With a camera, he could do it all. He advanced the art of underwater photography and was known for his pictures of exotic locales. He also specialized in shots of dancers and nude models. He was especially skilled at portraiture. His portrait of Walt Disney, who flew to Kodak headquarters in Rochester to pose for Montanus, was called (by Disney executives) the best ever taken of him. He was also chosen to take the official White House portrait of President Gerald R. Ford.

Advertisement

But the highlight of his career was shooting the Coloramas, one of the biggest, boldest, and longest-running ad campaigns in American corporate history. Noted photographers like Ansel Adams and Eliot Porter took pictures for them, and Norman Rockwell staged at least one. But Mr. Montanus, starting in 1960, was one of Kodak’s go-to Colorama photographers.

“It was the great experience of his life, and he loved doing it,” said Alison Nordstrom, the former curator at the George Eastman House (now the George Eastman Museum) in Rochester. “The Colorama photographers were heroes in Kodaktown.”

After the grim years of World War II, Mr. Montanus’s photographs evoked the aspirational life that Kodak encouraged families to capture on their own with color film: a mother taking pictures of Christmas carolers through a frosted window; clean-cut teenagers dancing in a sock hop in the basement rec room; couples enjoying the fall foliage in Vermont.

“We want men who have had a hard day at the office to look up at it on their way to catch the 5:28 and like their wives and children the better for it when they get home,” Adolph Stuber, the Kodak executive who conceived the idea for the Coloramas, told The New Yorker in 1950.

Advertisement

As Kodak sought to sell more film overseas, it sent Mr. Montanus to dozens of countries to take travel photos that the company then used for advertising in those countries. While on these shoots, he would often take side trips to some of the world’s premier diving destinations, like the Great Barrier Reef, where he could perfect his underwater photography.

Neil Carl Montanus was born on March 31, 1927, in Chicago to Hugo and Genevieve (Racette) Montanus. His father was a Presbyterian minister; his mother was a church organist and pianist. She oversaw a musical household: All seven of her children sang and played an instrument, Neil the trombone.

The family lived in Ashton, Ill., west of Chicago, and later moved to the nearby town of Dixon, where Ronald Reagan had spent part of his youth.

When he was 10, Neil took a picture of a kitten inside the bell of a tuba. It won a Chicago Tribune photo contest and set him on his career path. He took odd jobs to earn money for film and chemicals to process his own prints.

At 18, with World War II underway, he joined the Army as a sharpshooter and a photographer, serving stateside. He later attended the Rochester Institute of Technology on the GI Bill but interrupted his studies to go back into the Army; again he was stationed stateside. After returning to the institute, he graduated from its School of Photography in 1953.

Advertisement

He then went home to Illinois to work in a photo studio and married Audrey Katherine Mathews, a schoolteacher, in 1954, the same year he landed a job as a staff photographer at Kodak. Returning with his wife to Rochester, he started a 35-year career there.

His wife died in 2016. In addition to their son Jim, Mr. Montanus’s survivors include three brothers, Jim, Tom, and Eugene; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. His daughter, Lisa, died in 2018; another son, Daniel, died in 2010.