PROVIDENCE— Bishop Francis X. Roque, who also served as a military chaplain, died Thursday at the Jeanne Jugan Residence Home in Pawtucket, the Diocese of Providence said. He was 90.

The Rev. Roque was born in Providence and served as a pastor at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence. He later served as an Army chaplain in Vietnam, Korea, Germany, and Fort Devens, attaining the rank of colonel. He was ordained a bishop in 1983 and retired in 2004.